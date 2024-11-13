Pennsylvania could soon outlaw license plate flippers

One Pennsylvania bill would explicitly prohibit the use of license plate flipping devices throughout the commonwealth. States that include Texas and Washington have already acted to outlaw use of the devices that can typically be found online for about $200.

The city of Philadelphia recently enacted a rule to clearly prohibit flipping devices within the city. Anyone caught purchasing, installing, possessing or selling such a device would face up to a $2,000 fine.

Multiple state lawmakers believe the rule should be implemented statewide.

Closing a loophole in Pennsylvania law

Nearing passage at the Pennsylvania statehouse, a bill would prohibit possession, operation of a vehicle with, purchase, installation of, possession for the purpose of installing, manufacturing, selling or offering to sell or distribute a license plate flipping device. Violators would face a fine up to $2,000.

Reps. Pat Gallagher, D-Philadelphia, and Greg Scott, D-Montgomery, said a new rule is necessary because Pennsylvania law is not clear about the legality of flipping devices.

Their bill, HB2426, would define a registration plate flipping device as a manual, electric or mechanical device that is installed on a motor vehicle and can switch between registration plates to hide the registration from being visible by flipping the plate.

A bill memo reads that Pennsylvania law is not clear about the legality of license plate flipping devices.

Gallagher said that when affixed to vehicles, these devices can be used to conceal a license plate, modify its appearance or switch one license plate to another.

“Drivers can use these devices to evade identification for purposes such as avoiding tolls, reckless driving or even more nefarious criminal activity,” Gallagher wrote.

Scott added that the “common-sense bill eliminates ambiguities in state law about license plate flipping devices and ensures that drivers cannot exploit these devices to evade accountability.”

HB2426 awaits consideration on the Pennsylvania Senate floor. If approved there, it would head to the governor. House lawmakers already approved the bill by unanimous consent.

Glad to announce that my bill with @RepGregScott to ban license plate flipping devices in Pennsylvania passed the State House and is now headed to the State Senate. https://t.co/SJOwJpmYff — Pat Gallagher (@RepPGallagher) July 8, 2024

Other action this year on the devices

Earlier this year, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a bill to address concern about license plate flippers.

Already in effect, the new law makes it illegal to purchase, sell or possess a plate flipper.

Anyone caught purchasing a device could face up to six months behind bars and a fine up to $500. Violators nabbed for manufacturing or selling a device could face up to one year in jail and a fine up to $2,500. LL

