Pennsylvania could ditch paper permits for truckers

Pennsylvania truckers could soon spend less time dealing with paperwork and more time hauling loads.

A proposed bill would let oversize haulers carry permits on their phones or tablets instead of keeping paper copies on hand.

Another bill could help protect truckers and road crews by teaching new drivers how to navigate work zones safely.

Both measures target issues that affect the trucking industry. The one covers outdated rules and the dangers of sharing the road with inexperienced drivers.

Pennsylvania bill could cut paperwork for oversize loads

Pennsylvania truckers hauling oversized loads could soon leave the paper permits behind.

SB1476 would allow drivers to carry electronic permits instead of printed copies. Most states already allow digital permits. The list includes Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

The bill also sets limits on what police can access when a driver shows an electronic permit. Officers could not search the device or open other apps or data.

That limit is important. A driver showing proof of an oversize permit would not be giving an officer permission to browse unrelated information on the device. The bill would set a boundary between checking the permit and accessing other data.

That matters because a permit check should not become a search through a driver’s phone, tablet or computer.

The bill would also protect officers and state department employees from civil or criminal liability when viewing a device in good faith. That protection would cover accidental viewing or deletion of information, as well as accidental damage to the device.

Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, said the state should make it easier for truckers to do their jobs without sacrificing safety.

“We’re living in an increasingly digital world, yet haulers are still required to print out and carry paper copies of permits every time they drive with an oversized load,” Yaw said.

Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, said removing outdated rules could save businesses time and money without adding work for state and local agencies.

“Our legislation is a prime example of listening to concerns from the trucking industry and developing an effective legislative solution,” Ward said.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for further consideration.

Pennsylvania bill targets work-zone safety

A second bill would require the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to include safe driving information about work zones in its materials for new drivers.

The bill would also require at least one work-zone safety question on the driver’s license exam.

For truckers, work zones can mean lane shifts, sudden slowdowns and less room to react when traffic backs up. New drivers who understand work-zone risks may be better prepared to share the road.

Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, said new drivers need to understand how their actions affect workers repairing roads, bridges and highways.

“Education is key to preventing mistakes and reducing harm in any situation,” Neilson said. “By requiring new drivers to be aware of safe driving through work zones, we are protecting our dedicated road workers while they maintain roads, bridges and highways.”

HB2336 has already passed the House. It now heads to the Senate floor.

Work-zone mistakes put truckers and road crews at risk

For truckers, work-zone safety is not just a test question. Drivers must share tight spaces with workers, deal with sudden traffic shifts and react when other motorists fail to slow down. Better driver education could help reduce risks for everyone working or traveling through those areas.

The two bills address different problems, but both could affect truckers on the job.

Electronic permits could make one part of hauling oversize loads easier, while better work-zone training could help new motorists understand the risks truckers face on the road.

Neither measure solves every problem, but both target issues that affect the daily work of moving freight safely. LL

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