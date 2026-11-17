A bridge in need of repairs shouldn’t get stuck waiting because of confusing funding rules. A new Pennsylvania law aims to remove that roadblock and give counties more options to fix local bridges.

State law sets aside $5 million each year for county bridge repairs. But the rules have left a big question: Can counties use that money to fix bridges owned by towns and cities?

That uncertainty could leave some local bridges waiting for repairs. The problem isn’t always a shortage of money. Sometimes, the rules stand in the way of putting available funds to work.

That matters because many local bridges serve as important links for drivers, farm equipment and commercial trucks. When repairs get delayed, the problem can reach beyond the bridge itself. Drivers may face weight limits, detours or longer trips, depending on the condition of the bridge and available routes.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed a bill to give counties more freedom over which bridges get help.

Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Mechanicsburg, said the old rules covered county-owned bridges but did not clearly address bridges owned by towns within those counties. That gap could keep some local bridges from getting funding.

New law expands which bridges can get funding

Counties now have more options for putting bridge money to work. They can use the funds to repair bridges owned by towns and cities, not just those under county control.

The change is about who can benefit from the money, not how much is available. Act 89 of 2013 created the $5 million annual fund through the Motor License Fund. But the old rules focused on bridges counties were responsible for maintaining.

That left counties with questions about using the money on bridges owned by towns and cities. The new law removes that uncertainty and gives counties clear authority to support those repairs.

Rothman said maintaining safe roads and bridges is a basic government duty. He said the change removes funding barriers that could stand between local communities and needed repairs.

For drivers, the change could give aging or damaged local bridges another shot at getting fixed.

The new law does not increase the annual $5 million fund. It also does not guarantee every bridge in need will get fixed. Counties will still decide which projects come first. They must also determine how far the available money can stretch.

A bridge may qualify for funding but still miss out if other projects take priority. The real test comes next: Will counties use their added flexibility to move more local bridge repairs forward? Drivers should watch which projects get funded. They should also watch whether fewer bridges are left waiting for needed work. LL

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