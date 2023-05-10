Pennsylvania bills would cap fund transfers from roads and bridges

An effort in Pennsylvania would cap how much money is routed away from roads and bridges to the state police.

Multiple measures at the statehouse would limit the amount of fuel tax revenue and other vehicle fees that are set aside for troopers.

A history of diversion

For years, money from the state’s motor license fund was transferred to the Pennsylvania State Police. The amount reached $800 million by the 2016 budget year, according to state figures.

As a result, money that was intended for essential road and bridge work was instead being used to cover trooper expenses.

In 2016, the state applied the brakes on the transfers. Instead, a process was implemented to gradually reduce the amount of money routed from roads and bridges to the state police.

Specifically, funding from the motor license fund to troopers was capped at $800 million with a schedule to decrease that amount to $500 million over the next decade.

Overall funding to troopers was not affected. The state’s general fund has been tapped to cover the difference.

Legislative cap

The Senate acted earlier this year to mandate the cap on transfers for state police operations via legislation instead of through prior fiscal code.

SB121 would establish the reduced transfer schedule in statute. Specifically, transfers would be capped at $250 million in 2023-24 and be reduced by $50 million annually.

Transfers would end by 2028-29 and allocate all transportation fees for road and bridge improvements.

Sen Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne, said the bill would ensure the Pennsylvania State Police receive reliable, sustainable funding from sources beyond the susceptible motor license fund.

“The significant amounts of money directed to the state police create a hole in the dedicated transportation budget,” Baker said in prepared remarks. “This bill will provide better and more efficient service for motorists, shippers, haulers, and the community at large.”

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association supports the pursuit.

“Lowering the transfers will allow for additional annual investment in our highway and bridge network without tolling or increases in fuel taxes or fees,” PMTA President and CEO Rebecca Oyler testified during a recent House Transportation Committee hearing.

The bill remains in the House Transportation Committee.

House version

A House bill would also remove the state police from the motor license fund.

A bill memo states that since 2013 troopers have received more than $6.3 billion that should have been spent on roads and bridges.

The House version would further reduce the $500 million cap set in 2016. The state police would receive $400 million for the next fiscal year with that amount decreasing by $100 million annually until fiscal year 2027-28.

The change is touted to make an additional $1.5 billion available for road and bridge projects over the next five years.

A special fund would be established to be used by the state police for public safety and law enforcement.

Gov. Josh Shapiro supports the pursuit. He said troopers should have their own protected funding source paid out of other revenue streams. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania is available.