Pennsylvania bills cover truck weigh stations, heavy vehicle bonding

July 30, 2021

Keith Goble

Two bills of note in the Pennsylvania statehouse cover bypassing truck weigh stations and heavy vehicle bonding.

One bill is intended to add Pennsylvania to a truck weigh system already in use in nearly all states.

Sponsored by Rep. Mindy Fee, R-Lancaster, the legislation would direct the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to establish an electronic weigh station bypass system for trucks moving across the state.

Fee touts bypass services for reducing dangerous congestion at weigh stations. She adds that bypass services reduce emissions by saving fuel and reduce lost time waiting at weigh stations.

“In fact, bypass services incentivize carriers to maintain their safety record and provide credentials to law enforcement in advance,” Fee said in a memo to legislators. “The local economy benefits from bypass services as well, reducing the overall cost of moving goods.”

She noted that 47 states already participate in the national weigh station bypass program.

“This legislation simply allows electronic bypass to function in Pennsylvania, which 47 other states already utilize.”

The bill, HB1410, awaits consideration in the House Transportation Committee. The Senate version, SB827, is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Bonding requirements

Another bill in the House Transportation Committee covers the bonding requirement for highways and bridges.

Pennsylvania law allows municipalities to require vehicles in excess of 10 tons to apply for a permit and to post a bond to ensure that any damage caused to the roadways will be repaired.

Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer, said while PennDOT has not increased the bond amount, the cost of reconstructing and repairing roads and bridges has increased “dramatically.”

His bill would allow the state DOT to publish a revised schedule of bonding amounts for affected vehicles based on an increase or decrease in maintenance costs.

“Additionally, instead of requiring the municipality to show that the permittee damaged the roadway, any damage would legally be presumed to have been caused by the permittee,” Longietti wrote. “If this was not the case, the permittee could then offer evidence showing that the damage was caused by some other source.”

He says HB1517 would ensure that adequate funding is available to pay for damage to state highways caused by large vehicles. LL

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

