Pennsylvania bills cover truck driver credentials, vehicle insurance

Two Pennsylvania bills cover truck driver credentials and vehicle insurance verification.

Pennsylvania law requires most tractor-trailers operating in the state to display International Fuel Tax decals on both sides of the cab exterior. Truck drivers are also responsible for carrying a road tax registration card, an IFTA license, or a legible photocopy of either.

Trucking fleet operators can purchase these credentials through the state Department of Revenue. Credentials are available for purchase at four locations throughout the state.

Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, has said the setup makes it “a sometimes lengthy and burdensome task that can result in delays when trying to move goods throughout the state.”

He pointed out there are online messenger service providers throughout the state who already are equipped to process IFTA applications and issue relevant documents. Neilson said the process allows truck fleets to “operate smoothly and without delay or worry of being out of compliance.”

A bill awaiting consideration on the House floor would permit online messenger services to process IFTA applications, issue the relevant decals and licenses, and collect and remit all related fees.

“Every Pennsylvanian relies on timely service provided by truck drivers,” Neilson said. “(This bill will) make sure that commerce in our state remains reliable by providing truck drivers with the benefit of increased convenience.”

If approved by the full House, HB2430 would advance to the Senate. The House Transportation Committee previously approved the bill by unanimous consent.

Vehicle insurance

A second bill in the House Transportation Committee addresses vehicle insurance verification.

At this time, when a motorist or truck driver cancels their insurance within six months from the original issue date, the insurer is required to report the cancellation of the policy to PennDOT. However, there is no requirement for an insurer to notify the agency when a driver acquires a new insurance policy.

As a result, the state DOT must send a written notice to individuals who have changed their policy. To avoid a three-month suspension to a vehicle registration, the vehicle owner must provide proof of insurance.

“It is all too common for constituents to never receive or misplace these notices from PennDOT for a multitude of reasons, which can lead to canceled registrations when no lapse occurred,” Rep. Kerry Benninghoff wrote in a memo to House members.

He said that with advances in technology over the past 20 years. there must be a more efficient process to ensure insurance coverage without relying on the mail system.

“It is time to bring PennDOT into the 21st century,” Benninghoff added.

HB2416 would require the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to establish an online verification system for vehicle insurance coverage. LL

