Pennsylvania bills cover issues relevant to truck drivers

Multiple Pennsylvania bills cover topics of interest to truck drivers, including the Uniform Commercial Code, truck credentials and insurance verification.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has signed into law a comprehensive bill that is touted to update and modernize the UCC. Senate and House lawmakers previously approved the bill by unanimous consent.

The new law extensively revises the UCC to provide clear and uniform rules to govern digital asset transactions or controllable electronic records that include cryptocurrencies.

Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Mechanicsburg, said the UCC has provided consistency for commercial law and interstate for 70 years. He pointed out that the last major revisions to the code took effect in 2001.

“In the two decades since, electronic property, or digital assets, have become much more prevalent in commercial transactions,” Rothman wrote.

Previously SB1084, the new law establishes guidelines for truck drivers to cover digital asset transactions involving virtual currencies, non-fungible tokens, electronic accounts and other forms of electronic commerce. The new law also allows for other needed technical updates to the code.

Rothman said the updates are necessary to ensure security and consistency in the nation’s commerce.

“The UCC provides clear and consistent guidance for interstate commerce, giving Americans legal confidence when transacting business with strangers,” he said. “The UCC also preserves the primacy of state law to govern private commercial transactions as an alternative to ever-expanding federal preemption.”

My bill to modernize the #UniformCommercialCode (UCC) has become Act 41 of 2024! The UCC provides consistency to our nation’s commerce. I’m pleased that digital asset transactions are now properly addressed in law so that all parties are protected & can operate with confidence. pic.twitter.com/SPznHx3B1l — Senator Greg Rothman (@rothman_greg) July 2, 2024

House Bill 2430

Most tractor-trailers operating in the state are required to display International Fuel Tax decals on both sides of the cab’s exterior. Additionally, truck drivers are responsible for carrying a road tax registration card, an IFTA license or a legible photocopy of either.

Trucking fleet operators can purchase these credentials through the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue or at four locations throughout the state.

Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, stated the existing rules make it “a sometimes lengthy and burdensome task that can result in delays when trying to move goods throughout the state.”

He added that there are online messenger service providers throughout the state who already are equipped to process IFTA applications and issue relevant documents “so that trucking fleets can operate smoothly and without delay or worry of being out of compliance.”

His legislation would permit online messenger services to process IFTA applications, issue the relevant decals and licenses and collect and remit all related fees.

“Every Pennsylvanian relies on timely service provided by truck drivers,” Neilson said. “(This bill will) make sure that commerce in our state remains reliable by providing truck drivers with the benefit of increased convenience.”

The House Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill, HB2430, for further consideration.

House Bill 2416

One more bill covers vehicle insurance verification.

HB2416 would require PennDOT to establish an online verification system for vehicle insurance coverage.

Currently, when drivers cancel their insurance within six months of the original issue date, the insurer is required to report the cancellation of the policy to PennDOT. However, there is no requirement for an insurer to notify PennDOT when a driver acquires a new insurance policy.

As a result, PennDOT must send a written notice to individuals who have changed their policy. To avoid a three-month suspension to a vehicle registration, the vehicle owner must provide proof of insurance.

“It is all too common for constituents to never receive or misplace these notices from PennDOT for a multitude of reasons, which can lead to canceled registrations when no lapse occurred,” wrote Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-District 171.

He added there must be a more efficient process to ensure insurance coverage without relying on the mail system.

“It’s time to bring PennDOT into the 21st century,” Benninghoff said.

The bill is in the House Transportation Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania.