Pennsylvania bill would set up snow and ice removal grant program

A renewed pursuit at the Pennsylvania statehouse covers snow and ice on vehicles.

Since 2022, state law has required drivers to remove accumulated ice or snow from atop vehicles before driving on roadways. Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, led the charge at the statehouse to pass the legislation – now Act 90.

“The act establishes cause for law enforcement to cite motorists with snow and ice accumulation on their vehicles, if an officer believes the amount of accumulated snow/ice poses a threat to persons or property,” Boscola explained in a memo.

Grant program

Boscola has sponsored legislation the past four years to set up a grant program for scrapers. The devices would be installed in locations that are easily accessible for truck drivers and others to clear their vehicles.

SB569 is her latest attempt to create a snow and ice removal grant program.

Her bill would provide funds to install snow and ice removal technology “to assist commercial vehicles with removing snow and ice from their rooftops following winter storms,” Boscola said.

Grant funds would be made available to entities to invest in snow removal technology for individual businesses and publicly accessible locations, including a service area, a weigh station, an inspection facility, a port, a terminal or another intermodal transportation facility.

Eligible entities and locations would be identified through stakeholder input and feedback.

Funding options could include public-private partnerships and preexisting programs intended to improve road safety.

SB569 is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Act 90

Pennsylvania law enforcement is authorized to issue tickets solely for failure to clear their vehicles of snow and ice. In addition to trucks, mass transit vehicles, buses and school buses are covered by the rule.

Drivers are required to make “reasonable efforts” to remove snow or ice from all parts of their vehicles within 24 hours of a weather event.

Offenders face a maximum fine of $1,500 if failure to remove snow or ice causes serious injury or death. An additional protection is included that allows police to ticket drivers $50 for failure to clear snow or ice before they take to the roads.

Truck operators are excused if they are on their way to a facility to remove accumulated snow or ice. Violations also are not issued if compliance would cause the trucker to violate any federal or state law or regulation regarding workplace safety or if it would present a health or safety threat.

Enforcement is limited to highways.

OOIDA concern

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has concerns about rules that permit police to pull over drivers whose vehicles have not been cleared of snow or ice. OOIDA has pointed out that facilities are not readily available to accommodate clearance mandates on trucks. Another problem is the practicality of rules that appear to require people to climb atop large vehicles and to do so in less-than-desirable conditions.

OOIDA added that the accumulation of snow and ice on any vehicle has the potential to negatively impact highway safety.

“However, when it comes to commercial motor vehicles, there’s really no practical or safe way of removing it from the top of a trailer, especially during winter weather conditions,” it said.

The Association did note, however, that Act 90 does “appear to address some of the safety issues that OOIDA and others have raised through the years.” LL

