Pennsylvania bill would ease truck driver apportioned registrations

One Pennsylvania House bill is touted as a benefit for truck drivers and the state transportation department.

Sponsored by Rep. David Zimmerman, R-Lancaster, the bill would require the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to stagger the expiration dates of commercial vehicles apportioned registrations.

Pennsylvania regulations now mandate every apportioned vehicle registration to expire annually on May 31.

Zimmerman said the single expiration date has historically caused an annual backlog at the agency.

He added that the problem with the single expiration date has worsened because to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has only aggravated the annual backlog as PennDOT has not resumed their apportioned registration renewal event, which was typically held annually at the Farm Show Complex,” Zimmerman said in a memo to House lawmakers.

He added that there is no need for PennDOT to require every apportioned registration to expire at the same time.

The bill, HB1871, would provide at least four renewal periods each year. The department would be authorized to pro-rate registration as the new expiration dates are created.

“This legislation will not only create a more efficient process for the trucking industry but for PennDOT as well since the department would no longer be burdened and overloaded with processing apportioned registration applications at the same time each year.”

HB1871 is in the House Transportation Committee. LL

