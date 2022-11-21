Pennsylvania bill covers fuel tax transparency

November 21, 2022

Keith Goble

|

A Pennsylvania Senate bill is touted to address fuel tax transparency in the state.

The state collects a 57.6-cent rate on gas purchases. The diesel rate is 74.1 cents. The rates are adjusted annually. Another modification is scheduled for Jan. 1.

Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, said his legislation would provide transparency in the collection of fuel taxes.

“As we Pennsylvanians are reminded every time we fill up, we pay the highest gas tax in the country at nearly 60 cents per gallon,” Dush wrote in a memo to lawmakers. “This drives up gas prices in Pennsylvania and places a heavy tax burden on those of us who live in rural areas, where driving is a necessity.”

His bill, SB1362, would require the state Department of Revenue to submit an annual report to House and Senate lawmakers that shows how much money was collected in each municipality over the past year and over the previous year.

The report must include the quantity and type of each fuel sold in each municipality in the preceding calendar year.

Affected municipalities are defined as a county, city, borough, incorporated town or township.

“This short piece of legislation simply requires the Department of Revenue to share the information they already obtain about where each gallon of gas is purchased so that the General Assembly can use this information to see who pays the most taxes for transportation and if that money is being spent fairly,” Dush said.

He added that his bill would “allow lawmakers to make better, fairer decisions with infrastructure money.”

SB1362 is in the Senate Transportation Committee. The regular session is scheduled to wrap up Nov. 30. If the bill fails to win legislative support before the month, it would need to be reintroduced for consideration during the 2023 session. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania is available.

 

Convoy

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

unique electronic identifiers

Pennsylvania

Unique electronic identifiers? OOIDA says no

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is asking federal regulators to require what’s called unique electronic identifiers on trucks.

By Mark Reddig | November 17

Greenhouse gas emissions in transport sector down

News

California greenhouse gas emissions in transport sector down sharply

The transportation sector showed the largest decline in greenhouse gas emissions in California, but there is a caveat.

By Tyson Fisher | November 21

Fed hazmat agency seeks input on future tech during forum

News

Feds seek public input on hazmat technologies

With changes looming for the trucking industry, a federal agency seeks public input on hazmat technologies and R&D efforts.

By Ryan Witkowski | November 21

Port of Long Beach charging station ribbon-cutting ceremony

News

Port of Long Beach opens charging station for heavy-duty electric trucks

The Port of Long Beach announced the opening of what it calls nation’s first public charging stations for heavy-duty electric trucks.

By SJ Munoz | November 21