Pennsylvania allots $36 million for road safety efforts

August 21, 2023

Keith Goble

|

The state of Pennsylvania has awarded $35.5 million through a transportation program to benefit road safety in communities throughout the state.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has announced that 77 of the state’s 2,560 municipalities will receive funds through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Green Light-Go program to upgrade traffic signals, thereby increasing safety and mobility.

A total of 90 projects were accepted through applications for the latest round of awarded grants.

The 10-year-old program benefits municipalities throughout the state. In recent years, it has been used for purposes such as adding automated ticket cameras along roadways.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program will help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow and keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” Shapiro said in prepared remarks. “Thanks to these grants, drivers and pedestrians are now safer, and Pennsylvanians can get where they need to go quicker and more efficiently.”

Program background

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals, the governor’s office said. The latest round of projects will be funded through the appropriation for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Grant funding through the program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including LED technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special-event plans, monitoring traffic signals and upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

Municipalities are required to provide a minimum 20% match.

A list of approved projects is available. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania is available.

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.