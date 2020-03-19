In a state that closed most of its rest areas, PennFleet, a repair shop near Philadelphia, has opened its property for truck parking.

PennFleet, a full-service repair shop specializing in fleet vehicles, is a few miles off Interstate 95 just south of Philadelphia at 591 Meeting House Road in Boothwyn, Pa. The company’s hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the company said it is offering parking spots on a first come, first served basis.

A PennFleet employee told Land Line that the company has about 15-20 spots for truck parking.

“PennFleet has opened its property to truck drivers,” the company said in a news release. “If you or your team needs a place to stop and rest and your regular spots are closed or full due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, check out PennFleet in Boothwyn, Delaware County, Pa.”

The company said it partnered with some of its customers to provide portable toilets, hand-sanitizing stations, snacks and beverages all free of charge to truck drivers.

Rest area closures

The announcement comes days after the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it was closing all of its rest areas beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.

After receiving criticism from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, PennDOT announced March 18 that it would reopen 13 of its 30 rest areas for truck parking. The 13 rest areas are expected to be reopened by “the end of business hours” on March 19.

The reopened locations did not include Delaware County or I-95.

While OOIDA was glad to see Pennsylvania open some of its rest areas, the Association remained critical of PennDOT’s lack of concern about providing enough parking to truck drivers during a national emergency.

“The news of Pennsylvania reopening less than half of its rest areas shows the state’s leadership still doesn’t understand what needs to be done to ensure the safety of truckers during a national emergency,” said Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs. “Pennsylvania officials may be trying to save face after being the only state in the country to implement such a short-sighted policy at a time like this and earn universal scorn from our industry as a result.

“Access to parking is critically important to truckers, who are currently busting their asses to meet the needs of the nation. Gov. Wolf is probably expecting kudos for opening less than half the state’s rest areas, but he won’t be getting it from OOIDA.”