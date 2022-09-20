PennDOT target of resolution seeking a review of the department

September 20, 2022

Keith Goble

|

A measure moving through the Pennsylvania House calls for a study of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The House Transportation Committee voted unanimously Monday to advance a resolution to compare PennDOT with other state DOTs.

‘Systemic issue’

Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Allegheny, says the Keystone State ranks second in the nation in the number of bridges in poor condition. Additionally, the state faces an $8.1 billion shortfall for critical infrastructure maintenance.

“Despite the highest liquid fuels tax in the country, highest tolled turnpike in the world, and increasing driver fees, reliable and sustainable transportation maintenance and construction remains a systemic issue in this Commonwealth,” Ortitay wrote in a resolution memo.

He added that “Pennsylvania needs to re-evaluate its outdated infrastructure maintenance plans and daily operating costs to maximize efficiency while also increasing quality.”

His resolution, HR130, directs the Legislative Budget and Finance Commission to conduct a study comparing PennDOT’s ability and practices in maintaining and completing infrastructure projects to other states.

The study would include total dollars and percentage of state transportation funding versus federal transportation funding; operation costs and maintenance budgets; vehicle miles traveled comparing residents and out-of-state vehicles; total miles of state-owned and maintained highway; and total number of state-owned and maintained bridges.

The Budget and Finance Committee would be required to report its finding to the legislature within 18 months. The resolution awaits further consideration in the House.

PennDOT’s pursuit for additional revenue

The legislation largely stems from PennDOT’s failed pursuit to impose new tolls on existing bridges via public-private partnerships.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Turnpike recently announced its 15th consecutive annual toll increase. Tolls are scheduled to increase 5% on Jan. 8.

The state DOT reports that the agency “continues to study and evaluate alternative forms of funding to support Pennsylvania’s vast transportation network.” LL

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

