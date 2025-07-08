PennDOT safety blitz to target aggressive driving

A safety blitz in five Pennsylvania counties will target aggressive driving through Aug. 17.

Over 80 municipal police departments and the Pennsylvania State Police will coordinate on the enforcement. State officials said the goal is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities and to ensure safety on the road.

Heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, speeding and tailgating are specific targets during this time.

“Law enforcement will utilize strategies such as traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement and multi-jurisdictional patrols to identify and cite aggressive drivers,” a PennDOT news release said.

Crash data from PennDOT showed there were more than 1,600 aggressive-driving crashes in 2024, resulting in 43 fatalities and 99 serious injuries in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

Those crashes involved at least two aggressive-driving factors, such as driving too fast for road conditions, in the same crash.

PennDOT provided the following tips for dealing with aggressive drivers:

Get out of their way and don’t challenge them.

Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact and ignore rude gestures.

Don’t block the passing lane if you drive slower than most traffic.

Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle. You or a passenger may call the police after pulling over to a safe location.

Any aggressive driver stopped by police during the safety enforcement period will be ticketed, PennDOT said.

Officials said this safety enforcement is funded by a portion of the state’s federal funds from NHTSA and a portion of the state’s highway safety program budget. LL

