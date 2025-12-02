PennDOT enacts travel restrictions

Winter weather is creating travel hazards in multiple states.

Heavy snow is expected in Pennsylvania, prompting travel officials to advise against any unnecessary travel.

Some areas could receive up to 6 inches of snowfall, with sleet and freezing rain also in the forecast.

PennDOT enacted speed and travel restrictions on these roadways under Tier 1 of its weather event speed/vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 78, entire length.

I-80 from Exit 173 (Lamar) to the New Jersey border.

I-81 from I-78 to the New York border.

I-84, entire length.

I-180, entire length.

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border.

Route 33, entire length.

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension I-476 from the Lehigh Valley Exit (Exit 56) to the Clarks Summit exit (Exit 131)

Tier 1 bans these vehicles:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly-loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly-loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle

Passenger vehicles towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

Ahead of anticipated winter weather across PA overnight Tuesday, PennDOT will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm: https://t.co/uPSi1Im5RP. Get local updates at https://t.co/zNnFMs1fvq or 511PA app.@P_M_T_A@PAstatePolice@PEMAHQ@PA_Turnpike pic.twitter.com/O8Fu2LcSdz — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) December 1, 2025

Tier 3 of the PennDOT plan is also in effect, restricting commercial vehicles except those with loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices from the entire length of Interstate 380. School buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are also prohibited.

Chain laws from all 50 states are detailed on this Land Line resources page.

Speed limits will remain at 45 mph during the travel restriction. Commercial vehicles must move to the right lane. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Pennsylvania news.