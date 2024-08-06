Partial automated driving systems do not prevent crashes, study suggests

Contrary to what many consumers believe, partial automated driving systems that allow vehicles to take over driving operations under certain conditions may not prevent crashes, a new study suggests.

That is the key takeaway of new research recently published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. After analyzing the data, the nonprofit research and educational organization found that there was no significant reduction in crashes with vehicles equipped with partial automated driving systems compared to those that have only crash-avoidance features.

Partial automated driving systems are those that assist in the driving function – maintaining speed, lane and distance – on limited-access roads and highways. Crash avoidance features include automatic emergency braking and lane departure prevention.

The study compared crash rates of certain Nissan Rogues with ProPILOT Assist and BMW vehicles with Driving Assistant Plus partial automated driving systems with the same vehicles that had only collision warning systems.

There was a significant reduction in crashes with vehicles equipped with collision warning systems compared to those with no advanced safety features. However, there was no further reduction in crash rates in vehicles that added partial automated driving systems to the mix.

Results from the study aligned with previous research that looked at insurance claims. One study revealed no significant decrease in property damage liability claims with Nissan’s partial automated driving system. Another study showed similar results with BMW’s Driving Assistant Plus feature.

Partial automated driving systems are supposed to be a convenience feature, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist webpage includes a footnote that states the system “cannot prevent collisions.” BMW’s Driving Assistant Plus webpage also does not make any safety claims, stating the system allows “for ultimate comfort and awareness while driving.”

“There is no convincing evidence that partial driving automation is a safety system that is preventing crashes in the real world,” the study states. “Considering that drivers have been documented misusing these systems, partial driving automation needs to be thought of as a convenience feature and not a safety feature until there is strong support otherwise. Designing partial driving automation with robust safeguards to deter misuse will be crucial to minimizing the possibility that the systems will inadvertently increase crash risk.”

Calls for more government oversight of autonomous vehicles

Even though the basic functions of partial automated driving systems are limited, many customers think the technology has potential beyond its intended use, leading government officials and stakeholders to express concern.

Some of the most notable justifications for this concern are crashes involving Tesla vehicles with the Full Self-Driving or Autopilot feature engaged. Tesla’s Autopilot and Full-Self Driving webpage claims the technology “enhances safety and convenience.”

However, several U.S. senators disagree with the “safety” claim. In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, six senators urged the agency “to take more proactive and aggressive action to address the safety concerns of” autonomous vehicles. Highlighting the issue, the senators cited numerous high-profile crashes involving Tesla’s partial automated driving system.

Partial automated driving systems are becoming more prevalent. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s study, more than half of new vehicle series offer the technology as an optional or standard feature.

Additionally, car manufacturers are offering a more hands-off experience, literally. Partial automated driving systems in the model years studied require drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times. Even Tesla tells owners of vehicles equipped with the Full-Self Driving feature to keep their hands on the wheel. However, Nissan’s latest version of ProPILOT Assist allows for “hands-off freeway driving,” with a video on its website showing a driver taking his hand off the wheel and leaning back while on a highway.

Trucking stakeholders have urged Congress and policymakers to address the safety of autonomous vehicles. In recent comments submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s request for information regarding artificial intelligence, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association pointed out that truckers can face dangerous encounters with vehicles equipped with unproven technology. OOIDA called for the DOT to adopt policies that address a wide range of safety concerns.

“OOIDA has urged DOT to develop AV standards that are based on documented research and testing data,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in the comments. “OOIDA supports mandatory testing, safety and crash-reporting requirements that provide the public with direct and easy access to information about AV performance.” LL