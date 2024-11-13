Parks Canada issues winter travel reminder

Heading into the winter season, officials in British Columbia are reminding truckers about overnight parking restrictions along a particular mountain pass.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, officials with Parks Canada issued a winter travel reminder for commercial vehicles traversing the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park.

In its update, the agency reminded drivers that overnight parking and sleeping in vehicles in the summit area of Rogers Pass is not permitted “due to safety and traffic management considerations.” Officials said the restrictions are in place because the area is used for “safe vehicle parking” throughout the winter season during unexpected highway closures.

The restriction on overnight parking pertains to several areas through the summit area, including:

The parking areas at the Rogers Pass Discovery Centre and washroom building

The NRC Gully pullout (eastbound side)

The highway shoulder and pullouts within the summit area

In addition to the overnight parking restrictions, commercial vehicles are prohibited from stopping in Rogers Pass between the Sir Donald rest area and the East Glacier rest area, with two exceptions.

Commercial vehicles are permitted to stop at the washroom building for a maximum of 30 minutes. Stops are also permitted for putting on or removing snow chains at designated areas along the highway’s shoulder. The agency said most of that area is already designated as “no stopping” due to the risk of avalanches.

According to park officials, Rogers Pass is a “high altitude mountain pass that is subject to extreme weather.” With an average annual snowfall of 14 meters (nearly 46 feet) in the park, the agency said there are 135 avalanche paths that have the potential to “impact the transportation corridor within this 43-kilometer (26.7-mile) stretch of highway.”

Other winter driving tips from Parks Canada for truckers traveling through Glacier National Park can be found here.

“If you are driving a commercial vehicle on this challenging route, it is your responsibility to be aware of safety considerations and regulations,” Parks Canada said.

Drivers should also be aware of provincial chain laws, which state that commercial vehicles traveling “outside the Greater Vancouver and Greater Victoria areas in the winter are required to carry chains, or other acceptable traction devices, and comply with all signage and regulations.” Those laws are in effect from Oct. 1 through April 30.

A complete list of chain laws for both the United States and Canada can be found here. LL