Parking near Chicago is a challenge, but truckers can help fix it

Having problems parking near Chicago? Truck drivers can provide valuable information that may help alleviate parking headaches.

Despite Jason’s Law officially putting the nationwide truck parking crisis on Congress’ radar back in 2012, there has not been much substantial action taken by the federal government. That has forced the private sector to take over the space, boosting the concentration of paid parking.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed a $1.2 trillion spending package that includes $200 million dedicated to truck parking expansion. States will be clamoring for that funding, and those who are further along in the process are more likely to get what they need.

First, states will need to know where they need more truck parking. The best way to determine that need is by simply asking truck drivers. States that are already doing that include Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Add Indiana to the list.

In 2023, the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) recommended, in its long-range transportation plan, that a truck parking study be conducted. Specifically, the coalition of local governments wants to inventory existing capacity, identify gaps and needs and then offer some recommendations.

The commission got the ball rolling last year by reviewing existing truck parking studies and analyzing data. Now, the study is in the information collection phase, and truck drivers hold key information.

The NIRPC is asking truck drivers to take about five minutes out of their day to share their thoughts on truck parking in the region and how the commission can improve it.

Truck drivers can take the survey by clicking here or scanning the QR code below:

The higher the participation, the better the data, and better data means better results. A final report is scheduled for June.

What Northwest Indiana knows about truck parking so far

Does the information the NIRPC already have jibe with what truck drivers are living?

According to the commission’s latest update, truckers care about amenities. However, just being able to find a spot close to their route or destination is more important. The update also found that those digital truck parking availability signs have “proven to have limited success and trust within the truck driving community.”

NIRPC appears to understand the NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) dilemma. It has found places that can be used for more truck parking, but “community education and trust must be developed as a component.”

Of the more than 4,700 truck parking spaces identified in Northwest Indiana, nearly 90% are owned by the private sector. There are currently 49 private and eight public truck parking locations in the region.

There is also a financial burden to truck parking. Among the drivers NIRPC has surveyed so far, nearly 80% said they are not reimbursed for parking costs. Almost 90% have parked in an undesignated spot in the last five days alone. That is either because the undesignated spot was more convenient or there simply was not a designated spot nearby. LL