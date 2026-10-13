Paper med cards out, except for CDL holders in one state

As of Oct. 12, almost all CDL holders are no longer allowed to rely on a paper copy of their medical examiner’s certificate as proof of qualification.

The only exception applies to drivers who were issued CDLs or commercial learner’s permits in Alaska. Last week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced that it was renewing a one-year exemption to allow drivers in Alaska, and their employers, to use a paper copy as proof of medical certification for up to 60 days after the certificate was issued.

Alaska is the only state that has not implemented the Medical Examiner’s Certification Integration final rule.

“Drivers licensed in all other states and the District of Columbia, and their employers, may no longer rely on the paper MEC as proof of the driver’s medical certification for any period of time as of Oct. 12, 2026,” FMCSA wrote in the notice.

Long time coming

Commonly known as the NRII rule, FMCSA announced that it was requiring medical examiners to electronically submit results from medical certification exams all the way back in 2015.

However, some states struggled to fully implement NRII, prompting FMCSA to issue a series of waivers that allowed drivers to continue relying on paper medical cards to prove compliance.

As of June 2025, there were 14 states that weren’t fully compliant. This past March, we were down to five states – Alaska, California, Kentucky, Louisiana and New Hampshire.

Now, we’re down to one – Alaska.

FMCSA’s exemption for Alaska drivers and employers will expire on Oct. 12, 2027.

“The exemption does not alter the requirement that a person may not operate a commercial motor vehicle unless he or she is certified by a medical examiner as physically qualified to do so and does not alter any physical qualification requirements for drivers,” FMCSA wrote. “Further, the provisional renewal of the exemption is limited to drivers licensed in the state of Alaska.” LL

Land Line’s Ryan Witkowski contributed to this report.