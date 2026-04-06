Pair of Volvo Trucks recalls include delayed braking and blank instrument panels

Volvo Trucks is recalling another round of VNL trucks after discovering two separate issues: one related to the service brakes and another dealing with the instrument panel.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the first recall involves a few hundred model year 2025-26 VNLs. Volvo Trucks has identified an issue in which the service brakes may take longer than expected to release.

Testing revealed the brake release timing on affected trucks is 0.61 seconds. The maximum time allowed per federal regulations is 0.55 seconds. Although truck drivers may not notice that slight difference, any non-compliant brake release timing could increase the risk of a crash. There have been no field reports, warranty claims, incidents or injuries related to the defect.

The pneumatic plumbing combination produces insufficient release flow. Volvo Trucks dealers will install an additional brake valve and fittings to the service brake pneumatic plumbing at no charge.

Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be mailed out on May 22. For questions about the service brakes recall, contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2602. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V186.

Instrument panels going blank

A separate recall also covers model-year 2025-26 VNL trucks.

Instrument panels on affected Volvo trucks may go blank while driving. Although this will not affect a truck’s function or operation, it could increase the risk of a crash if truck drivers are unable to see the speedometer, warning lights or other critical safety information.

There have been 18 warranty claims and eight field reports related to the instrument panel defect. However, there have been no crashes or injuries.

In this case, the issue appears to come from the instrument panel supplier, Visteon. Recall documents show a soldering process error occurred during assembly. Volvo Trucks dealers will replace the instrument panel cluster for free.

Notification letters will be sent on May 24. Questions about the instrument panel recall can be directed to Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2603. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V184. LL

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