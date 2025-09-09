Paccar recalls thousands of Kenworth trucks

Thousands of Kenworth trucks are being recalled after Paccar discovered an issue with the instrument panel.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Paccar is recalling nearly 14,000 Kenworth T680, T880 and W900 trucks, all model years 2024-26. Warning lights and vehicle speed may not display on the 15-inch digital display in affected trucks.

Specifically, the digital display may switch to a blue, which is recovery mode, without warning. According to a recall report, the screen is non-responsive and may reset after a key cycle or reprogramming.

Not having access to the speedometer and other critical information, such as warnings, indicators and gauges, could increase the risk of a crash. Affected Kenworth trucks fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 101, “Controls and Displays,” and 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

Software appears to be the issue, with an overload of the display graphics processing unit. Affected Kenworth trucks will have their vehicle display software updated by an authorized dealer for free. As of Monday, Sept. 8, Paccar had not released a schedule for recall notification.

Although thousands of trucks are part of the recall population, Paccar anticipates only 1% will have the instrument panel defect.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Kenworth’s customer service at 425-828-5888 with recall number 25PACG. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V569.

This recall is similar to another Paccar recall earlier this year. Tens of thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks were recalled over lighting issues, including headlights and brake lights. That recall also involved a software update. According to the latest recall report, the remedy for both recalls is the same software update package.

As of Aug. 8, Paccar had received 173 warranty claims and six reports about 158 trucks that may be related to the issue. There have been no reports of related injuries or deaths. LL

Other recalls: