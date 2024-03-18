Paccar recalls more than 100,000 trucks

March 18, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Paccar has announced the recall of over 116,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks due to a gear shifter issue.

According to recall information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an improperly crimped connector in the gear shifter can cause a loss of communication between it and the transmission. This may result in the vehicle becoming disabled after coming to a stop.

Peterbilt models affected by the recall (model years 2021-24):

  • 348
  • 365
  • 367
  • 389
  • 535
  • 536
  • 537
  • 548
  • 567
  • 579

Kenworth models affected by the recall (model years 2021-24):

  • T180
  • T280
  • T380
  • T480
  • T880
  • W990
  • T680 (model years 2021-25)

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 7, according to the recall document.

Dealers will inspect and replace the gear shifter assembly as necessary, free of charge.

For more information, owners can contact Kenworth customer service at 425-828-5888 or Peterbilt customer service at 940-591-4220. The Paccar numbers for this recall are 24PBE and 24KWE.

Owners also may contact NHTSA through its vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or online at nhtsa.gov.

Paccar recalls

Last month, Paccar announced a recall of more than 47,000 trucks for a steering-related issue.

That recall said a steering gear with fewer than the required number of recirculating balls may bind when loads are applied. In some cases, the balls may align on the same side of the gear’s worm shaft, and concentrated loads may cause the gear’s internal parts to fracture, resulting in a loss of vehicle steering.

Notification letters are expected to go out by March 25 to owners of 2024-25 Kenworth and Peterbilt models affected by that recall.

NHTSA’s number for that recall is 24V-044. LL

