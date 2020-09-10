Paccar recalls more than 1,000 Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks for axle issues

September 10, 2020

Tyson Fisher

Paccar is recalling nearly 1,100 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks due to an axle assembly issues, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

Specifically, various 2020-21 models of Kenworth and Peterbilts equipped with Watson and Chalin steerable lift axle suspension systems are affected by the recall.

The axles may have lower rear pivot bolts that are not long enough to sufficiently engage the locking feature of the corresponding nuts, according to NHTSA recall documents. The short screws can cause the hardware to separate from the suspension system and become road hazards, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

The following model year 2020-21 truck models are affected by the recall:

  • Kenworth T800.
  • Kenworth T880.
  • Kenworth W900.
  • Kenworth W990.
  • Peterbilt 348.
  • Peterbilt 365.
  • Peterbilt 367.
  • Peterbilt 389.
  • Peterbilt 520.
  • Peterbilt 567.

Owners of affected trucks will be notified by Paccar. Dealers will replace pivot bolts for free. The recall will begin Oct. 24. For questions, contact Kenworth customer service at 425-828-5888 with recall number 20KWC or Peterbilt customer service at 940-591-4220 with number 20PBE. NHTSA’s number for this is 20V-506.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

