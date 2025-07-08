Paccar recalls 56,000-plus trucks over lighting defects

Tens of thousands of Paccar trucks are being recalled after the manufacturer discovered issues with lighting, including headlights and brake lights.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, more than 56,500 Paccar trucks of various makes and models are included in the recall. However, only 0.3% of the recall population is expected to have the defect.

In affected trucks, the tail brake light, upper and lower beam headlights, reverse light and turn signal may not illuminate sufficiently. Additionally, when the signal warning lights are on, the lift axles may revert to a raised position when lowered or oscillate up and down.

There is an increased risk of a crash if delayed and unsteady headlights do not illuminate the road sufficiently, thereby reducing the driver’s visibility. An unexpected shift in the position of the lift axles can also increase the risk of injury.

The following Kenworth trucks are affected by the recall:

L770 (2025-26)

T180 (2025)

T280 (2025-26)

T380 (2023-26)

T480 (2024-26)

T680 (2023-26)

T880 (2023-26)

W990 (2024-26)

The following Peterbilt trucks are affected by the recall:

520 (2023-26)

535 (2025)

536 (2024-26)

537 (2024-26)

548 (2023-26)

567 (2023-26)

579 (2023-26)

589 (2024-26)

The vehicle control unit software in affected Paccar trucks has an incorrectly configured time counter. This may result in issues with the relay of messages from the truck’s electronic control unit. Although there are no warning signs to indicate the issue exists, drivers of affected trucks may see changes in headlight activation.

Paccar dealers will update the VCU software for free. A schedule for the recall notification has not been provided.

As of June 17, Paccar had received 201 warranty claims and 25 reports of nearly 200 trucks in the field that may be related to the issue. No deaths or injuries have been associated with the lighting defect.

Questions about this recall can be directed to Kenworth’s customer service at 425-828-5888 or Peterbilt’s customer service at 940-591-4220 with recall number 25PACF. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V436. LL

