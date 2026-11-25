Safety advocates want to mandate automatic emergency braking systems on heavy-duty trucks. A new recall by Paccar lends support to opponents who say the technology is not ready for prime time.

Paccar is recalling more than 6,000 Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks over an issue with automatic emergency braking. According to recall documents, “forward-looking radar may falsely detect stationary or slow-moving objects in the left lane as relevant vehicles, which may cause unintended braking.”

Radar software in Paccar trucks is not saving the settings correctly. Consequently, the software reverts to a default setting that makes it think the radar is mounted farther to the left than it actually is. Dealers will update the radar software on trucks with the defect.

Truck models affected by the recall include (all model year 2027):

Kenworth T680

Kenworth T880

Kenworth W990

Peterbilt 567

Peterbilt 579

Peterbilt 589

As of Nov. 4, Paccar has received eight warranty claims and eight reports related to the automatic emergency braking issue. No injuries have been reported.

Although thousands of trucks are being recalled, Paccar estimates that only 0.1% are affected.

For questions about this recall, contact Peterbilt’s customer service at 940-591-4220 or Kenworth at 425-828-5888 with recall number 26PACL. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s number for the recall is 26V744.

Automatic emergency braking under scrutiny

Paccar’s recall is the latest setback for proponents of the technology.

In 2024, NHTSA issued a final rule mandating automatic emergency braking on new passenger vehicles effective in 2029. The rule does not apply to heavy-duty trucks.

That rule is being delayed.

Soon after the Paccar recall was issued, NHTSA announced that it is extending the compliance deadline for the automatic emergency braking mandate on new passenger vehicles by two years. The agency said the “technology has not progressed as much as expected.”

Meanwhile, a similar mandate on heavy-duty trucks has stalled. In conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, NHTSA was expected to issue a final rule in early 2025. However, the new administration decided another review was necessary. The rulemaking process was anticipated to begin in July. So far, nothing.

Trucking stakeholders sounded the alarm about moving forward with new technology too quickly. Comments submitted to NHTSA included truck drivers’ stories of false positives prompted by shadows.

In 2023, NHTSA launched an investigation into automatic emergency braking false positives on Freightliner and Western Star trucks. At the time, the agency’s Office of Defects Investigation had reviewed hundreds of reports related to false activations. That includes 24 reports involving a crash, 13 involving an alleged injury and one with a fatality.

Autonomous vehicles are also experiencing similar issues. A study by George Mason University Professor Missy Cummings found that driverless cars are “phantom braking,” i.e., abruptly stopping for no reason.

“I’ll tell you what really concerns me, and especially related to trucks, is the fact that we can start to see a very dangerous pattern of what we would call phantom braking,” Cummings said. LL