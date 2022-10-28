Paccar notches record income for third quarter

Truck manufacturer Paccar reports record net income for the third quarter of 2022.

Bellevue, Wash-based Paccar makes DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks.

Net income for the third quarter was twice what it was for the third quarter of 2021, according to a company statement.

Net income was $769.4 million for third quarter 2022. Net income was $380.5 million during the same period the year before.

The first nine months of 2022 show net sales and revenues of $20.69 billion.

“Strong industry truck utilization and increased freight tonnage is good for truck demand,” Mike Dozier, Paccar senior vice president, said in the statement.

U.S. and Canada Class 8 truck industry retail sales are estimated to be in a range of 265,000 to 285,000 vehicles in 2022, the company predicted. Sales are predicted to increase next year. Class 8 truck industry retail sales for 2023 are estimated to increase to a range of 260,000 to 300,000 vehicles.

“Overall, the strong truck market is expected to continue as a result of the solid freight volumes, high customer truck utilization, and the increased fleet age,” Preston Feight, Paccar chief executive officer, said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 25.

He said Kenworth and Peterbilt have a backlog of truck orders that extends into the second quarter of 2023, he reported.

Component availability could affect truck manufacturing, Feight acknowledged.

Paccar parts sales produced pretax profit of $373.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 32% increase compared to $282.1 million earned in the third quarter of 2021. Higher truck utilization and greater fleet age were noted as contributing factors for the increase. Paccar said it added in the third quarter a new 260,000-square-foot parts distribution center in Louisville, Ky.

Paccar in Europe

European sales also have been high.

“Like in the U.S., freight demand and customer utilization remain high,” Feight said.

Year-to-date market share for Paccar’s European nameplate DAF grew to 17.4% compared to 15.8% a year ago, he reported.

“This growth reflects the exceptional performance of DAF’s industry-leading and award-winning new EXA and EG trucks that began production at the end of last year,” Feight said.

The long-haul trucks are the first and only trucks on the market complying with the new EU Masses and Dimensions regulations, the company reports.

DAF recently introduced its XD truck at the IAA truck show in Hannover, Germany, where it was named the International Truck of the Year 2023. The DAF XD truck is a new generation of distribution and vocational vehicles. The XD series includes fully electric trucks with ranges of more than 500 kilometers on a charge, the company reported.

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.