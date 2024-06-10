Owners of certain Volvo, Mack trucks urged not to drive due to steering-related recall

Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks are recalling certain models of new trucks after discovering an issue with the steering system.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Mack Trucks is recalling nearly 800 model year 2025 Anthem, Granite and TerraPro trucks. Volvo Trucks is recalling nearly 500 model year 2025 VHD, VN and VNR Electric trucks.

In trucks affected by the recall, the drag link may contain an improperly heat-treated ball stud that can fail, resulting in a sudden loss of steering control. A sudden loss of steering control increases the risk of a crash. There is no warning that may indicate ball stud failure.

Dealers will inspect and replace the drag links for free. Notification letters will be sent on Aug. 2. For questions, call Mack customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0465 or Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX240. NHTSA’s number for the Mack recall is 24V-398. The agency’s number for the Volvo Trucks recall is 24V-396.

Both Mack and Volvo Trucks are urging owners of affected trucks not to drive the vehicles until dealers inspect and fix the issue.

Recall reports indicate a supplier mixed improperly hardened ball studs, resulting from an experimental heat treatment process, with production-ready ball studs shipped to manufacturers. Mack was notified of the experimental ball studs on May 25, immediately prompting an investigation.

There have been no accidents or injuries associated with the recall issue. No warranty or customer complaints have been filed. Only one occurrence of a ball stud failure at a Volvo Group factory has been reported.

Separate Volvo Trucks steering recall

Around the same time of the above recall, Volvo Trucks issued another one dealing with a separate steering issue.

Volvo Trucks is recalling more than 400 model year 2025 VHD and VN trucks. Affected trucks could have a steering gear that may have an improperly seated plug in the valve housing, which can result in a sudden loss of steering control. A sudden loss of power steering assist increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect the plug and replace the steering gear as needed for free. Notification letters will be sent on Aug. 2. Questions can be directed to Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2403. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 24V-397.

