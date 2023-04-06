A survey by Truckstop reveals that owner-operators are mostly satisfied with their jobs.

Truckstop recently surveyed 500 U.S. owner-operator truck drivers about their job. The results showed that nearly two-thirds of owner-operators are “extremely satisfied” with their job. More than half say they are much more satisfied today than they were in 2021.

The level of satisfaction comes despite some challenges owner-operators have faced over the past year. More than three-quarters of those surveyed have booked shorter routes due to rising costs affecting their business. Nearly three-quarters have looked for lighter loads, while nearly two-thirds have booked fewer loads.

“We recognize that owner-operators face a number of business challenges on a daily basis,” Kendra Tucker, Truckstop CEO, said in a statement. “Truckstop is committed to continuing to develop and deliver technology solutions and services that empower freight professionals, so they can easily run their businesses from start to finish.”

So what are owner-operators doing to help improve their bottom line? According to the survey:

Spending more time looking for fuel-efficient routes (66%).

Using more technology to help lower costs (66%).

Doing more truck maintenance to guard against expensive repairs (65%).

Joining more reward programs (discounts, cash back, free items, etc., 60%).

Using factoring to improve cash flow (51%).

Nearly half of the owner-operators surveyed said they are spending more time looking for cheaper fuel. About 45% indicated they are taking on additional loads.

OOIDA offers courses for owner-operators

Another way for owner-operators to improve their bottom or for newcomers wanting to learn how to become an owner-operator is to attend the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Truck to Success course.

Truck to Success features trainers, both from OOIDA and other trusted experts, who are in contact with owner-operators on a daily basis to deliver the most up-to-date information possible. The curriculum covers these topics:

Developing a business plan that works for you.

Equipment: new truck vs. old truck.

Equipment financing.

Leasing regulations and what to look for when leasing to a carrier.

New entrant safety audit.

Drug and alcohol consortium and requirements.

Permits and licensing.

Taxes and business structure.

Brokers and factoring.

Tips for success.

This year’s Truck to Success will take place on Oct. 17-19. OOIDA also offers the course online year-round.

For more information about Truck to Success, click here. LL

