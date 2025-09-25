Oversize load damages I-81 bridges

Interstate 81 in Virginia came to a temporary standstill on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed bridges over I-81 after they were hit by an oversize load. Southbound lanes of I-81 were also closed to traffic due to the damage.

Following bridge inspections and the removal of damaged concrete to prevent debris from falling onto travel lanes, I-81 was fully reopened in Rockingham County early Wednesday morning, Sept. 24.

Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Route 867 (North River Road), the two bridges over I-81 that were damaged by the oversize load, are expected to remain closed for “at least a couple of days,” officials said.

VDOT said it will continue to inspect the structures and make any repairs needed to ensure safe travel for motorists.

Southbound I-81 is fully open in Rockingham County following a pair of Tuesday afternoon bridge strikes. But Route 704 and Route 867 over the interstate near Mount Crawford will remain closed for at least a couple more days. Details: https://t.co/yS9cQBGSfk pic.twitter.com/vqtesVSfIM — VDOT Staunton (@VaDOTStaunton) September 24, 2025

Drivers can report road hazards or find out the latest on Virginia road conditions at 800-367-7623 or on the VDOT customer service center website.

In late July, the Eastern Transportation Coalition promoted its “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign, reminding drivers to ensure vehicles can pass safely beneath overpasses.

Virginia is one of 20 states, along with Washington, D.C., that comprise the coalition.

