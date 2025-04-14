Over $13,500 raised for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund at MATS
April 14, 2025
•Land Line Staff
|
Through a silent auction held at the Mid-America Trucking Show, more than $13,500 was raised for the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.
The money raised will go directly toward the St. Christopher fund’s effort to provide financial assistance for professional truck drivers in need. According to its website, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based nonprofit has provided more than $5 million in financial assistance to more than 4,000 professional drivers.
Funds were also raised through Shell Rotella’s Thank-A-Trucker recording studio event at MATS, with Love’s Travel Stops matching those donations.
“I want to extend a truckload of gratitude to the generous donors and dedicated volunteers
who made our silent auction and booth activities such a success,” said Norita Taylor, president of the St. Christopher fund and OOIDA’s director of public relations. “Your support, along with the participation of the auction winners, helped us raise the funds that will continue to fuel our mission. Thank you for being a part of something truly special.”
Items up for auction were provided by the following donors:
- 3 Fat Truckers
- 4 State Trucks
- Aeroserve Technologies Ltd.
- Bennett Family of Companies
- Brenny Transportation Inc.
- C.H. Robinson
- CAT Scale
- DAT Freight & Analytics
- DC Power Solutions
- Drill Sergeant Don Talley
- EAB Strategies, LLC
- Eckert & Associates, P.A.
- Gelco Products Inc.
- Hot Shot’s Secret
- Hotels4Truckers
- Howes Products
- Littrell Truck & Tractor
- Mid-America Trucking Show
- Movin’ Out Magazine
- and Mrs. Ron Schoonover
- Oasis Scientific Inc.
- OOIDA
- Permatex
- ProMiles Software Development Corporation
- Pypes Performance Exhaust
- Quick Pressure
- Sapp Bros.
- SeaFoam
- Shore Corporation
- Sir Savills Ideal Rubs
- Temper Axle Products Corporation
- Ten Four Truck Insurance
- Travel Centers of America
- Truck Parking Club
- Trucker Tax Tools
- Uniden America Corporation
- Vibratech TVD
- WeatherTech
Those not in attendance at MATS can take part in an online auction that will take place April 14-21. Click here to bid online. LL