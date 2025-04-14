Over $13,500 raised for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund at MATS

April 14, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Through a silent auction held at the Mid-America Trucking Show, more than $13,500 was raised for the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

The money raised will go directly toward the St. Christopher fund’s effort to provide financial assistance for professional truck drivers in need. According to its website, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based nonprofit has provided more than $5 million in financial assistance to more than 4,000 professional drivers.

Funds were also raised through Shell Rotella’s Thank-A-Trucker recording studio event at MATS, with Love’s Travel Stops matching those donations.

“I want to extend a truckload of gratitude to the generous donors and dedicated volunteers

who made our silent auction and booth activities such a success,” said Norita Taylor, president of the St. Christopher fund and OOIDA’s director of public relations. “Your support, along with the participation of the auction winners, helped us raise the funds that will continue to fuel our mission. Thank you for being a part of something truly special.”

Items up for auction were provided by the following donors:

  • 3 Fat Truckers
  • 4 State Trucks
  • Aeroserve Technologies Ltd.
  • Bennett Family of Companies
  • Brenny Transportation Inc.
  • C.H. Robinson
  • CAT Scale
  • DAT Freight & Analytics
  • DC Power Solutions
  • Drill Sergeant Don Talley
  • EAB Strategies, LLC
  • Eckert & Associates, P.A.
  • Gelco Products Inc.
  • Hot Shot’s Secret
  • Hotels4Truckers
  • Howes Products
  • Littrell Truck & Tractor
  • Mid-America Trucking Show
  • Movin’ Out Magazine
  • and Mrs. Ron Schoonover
  • Oasis Scientific Inc.
  • OOIDA
  • Permatex
  • ProMiles Software Development Corporation
  • Pypes Performance Exhaust
  • Quick Pressure
  • Sapp Bros.
  • SeaFoam
  • Shore Corporation
  • Sir Savills Ideal Rubs
  • Temper Axle Products Corporation
  • Ten Four Truck Insurance
  • Travel Centers of America
  • Truck Parking Club
  • Trucker Tax Tools
  • Uniden America Corporation
  • Vibratech TVD
  • WeatherTech

Those not in attendance at MATS can take part in an online auction that will take place April 14-21. Click here to bid online. LL

Read more Land Line news.

Related News

Speed limiter

News

OOIDA asks members to support bill to block speed limiter mandate

OOIDA is asking its approximately 150,000 members to support a bill that would prevent a speed limiter mandate on heavy trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | April 14

Volvo Trucks

News

Volvo Trucks recalling more than 5,000 VNs over hazard lights switch issue

According to NHTSA, owners of Volvo trucks being recalled may have difficulty finding the hazard switch if the backlight is not illuminated.

By Land Line Staff | April 14

SuperRigs

News

43rd Shell Rotella SuperRigs coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 43rd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs event is scheduled for May 29-31 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Registration is now open.

By Land Line Staff | April 14

transportation

News

Oregon transportation-funding proposal includes tax and fee increases

Oregon Democrats unveiled a transportation budget framework to raise more than $1.9 billion each biennium in new taxes and fees.

By Keith Goble | April 14