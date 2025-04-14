Over $13,500 raised for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund at MATS

Through a silent auction held at the Mid-America Trucking Show, more than $13,500 was raised for the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

The money raised will go directly toward the St. Christopher fund’s effort to provide financial assistance for professional truck drivers in need. According to its website, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based nonprofit has provided more than $5 million in financial assistance to more than 4,000 professional drivers.

Funds were also raised through Shell Rotella’s Thank-A-Trucker recording studio event at MATS, with Love’s Travel Stops matching those donations.

“I want to extend a truckload of gratitude to the generous donors and dedicated volunteers

who made our silent auction and booth activities such a success,” said Norita Taylor, president of the St. Christopher fund and OOIDA’s director of public relations. “Your support, along with the participation of the auction winners, helped us raise the funds that will continue to fuel our mission. Thank you for being a part of something truly special.”

Items up for auction were provided by the following donors:

3 Fat Truckers

4 State Trucks

Aeroserve Technologies Ltd.

Bennett Family of Companies

Brenny Transportation Inc.

C.H. Robinson

CAT Scale

DAT Freight & Analytics

DC Power Solutions

Drill Sergeant Don Talley

EAB Strategies, LLC

Eckert & Associates, P.A.

Gelco Products Inc.

Hot Shot’s Secret

Hotels4Truckers

Howes Products

Littrell Truck & Tractor

Mid-America Trucking Show

Movin’ Out Magazine

and Mrs. Ron Schoonover

Oasis Scientific Inc.

OOIDA

Permatex

ProMiles Software Development Corporation

Pypes Performance Exhaust

Quick Pressure

Sapp Bros.

SeaFoam

Shore Corporation

Sir Savills Ideal Rubs

Temper Axle Products Corporation

Ten Four Truck Insurance

Travel Centers of America

Truck Parking Club

Trucker Tax Tools

Uniden America Corporation

Vibratech TVD

WeatherTech

Those not in attendance at MATS can take part in an online auction that will take place April 14-21. Click here to bid online. LL

Read more Land Line news.