Outpost’s four new locations add nearly 2,000 truck parking spots

Truck parking provider Outpost has announced four new locations for its network of truck terminals and fleet yards, adding nearly 2,000 parking spaces nationwide.

According to a news release, Outpost has expanded its truck parking facilities with new locations spanning the country from California to Florida. Together, the four new truck yards add 60 acres of storage space and more than 1,700 parking spaces to the company’s portfolio.

Chicago

The largest of the new locations is a facility near Chicago located at 70 Airport Road in West Dundee, Ill. At 30 acres, the facility houses more than 1,000 truck parking spaces. Based on a 2020 statewide truck parking study from the Illinois Department of Transportation, Outpost’s new location provides a 9% increase in total truck parking capacity in the state. This location is near completion and will officially open in October. Parking reservations for the West Dundee facility can be made here.

Fort Lauderdale

Down the Interstate 95 corridor in southern Florida sits a 14-acre facility at 12754 Wiles Road in Coral Springs, Fla. Outpost’s first facility in Florida, the yard holds 370 truck parking spaces. Situated between Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the Fort Lauderdale-area location provides access to major Atlantic shipping lanes. For parking reservations, click here.

Southern California

On the other side of the country, Outpost has opened a new 4.5-acre facility in the Inland Empire located at 15122 Ceres Ave., in Fontana, Calif. Like the new Florida location, the Fontana facility is the company’s first in California and includes nearly 100 truck parking spaces. Click here to make a parking reservation.

Laredo

Expanding on its relatively heavy presence in the Lone Star State, Outpost has opened a second location in Laredo, Texas, at 18702 Metropolitan Road. Its 11th facility in the state, this location offers more than 300 truck parking spaces. The yard is about six miles from the Laredo International Bridge. Book a parking spot here.

In April, Outpost announced its plans to double the number of properties it manages after receiving $12.5 million in funding in addition to a $500 million industrial outdoor storage investment portfolio. At the time, the company managed 8,000 truck parking spaces across 18 facilities. According to its latest news release, Outpost currently has 11,000 parking spaces across more than 20 locations. LL