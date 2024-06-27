Outpost adds more than 1,500 truck parking spaces to its network

Not long after acquiring millions of dollars in its first round of funding from investors, truck parking company Outpost has added three more locations to its portfolio, creating more than 1,500 parking spots.

On Tuesday, June 25, Outpost announced that it had added truck parking facilities in Detroit, Memphis and San Antonio. The additions bring the company’s total parking availability to more than 10,000 spaces across the country.

According to a news release, the new truck parking yards are strategically located in markets critical to the U.S. supply chain, including proximity to Canada and Mexico.

“Truck yards and terminals are critical infrastructure for the U.S. supply chain, but their high costs and long-term commitments make them incompatible with shifting freight demand,” Outpost CEO Trent Cameron said in a statement. “Through our expanding network of outposts, we’re transforming this real estate from a long-term capital cost to a flexible operating expense. We look forward to helping fleets use our three new yards in the Midwest and South as a virtual extension of their terminal network.”

The Memphis facility is located at 563 Winchester Road and includes 150 truck parking spaces. The 5-acre yard is situated near Interstates 22, 40, 55, 69 and 240. Monthly rates are $180 for tractors and $205 for trailers. Parking is currently available and can be reserved here.

Truck parking facilities in Detroit and San Antonio will be much larger.

Combined, the two yards add 55 acres and 1,500 parking spaces to Outpost’s network. Those facilities are currently under development and are anticipated to be opened next year.

Earlier this year, Outpost received $12.5 million in Series A funding to expand its network of truck parking facilities. That injection of money is combined with a $500 million industrial outdoor storage investment portfolio launched by GreenPoint, an investment firm. Cameron plans to double the company’s footprint this year.

Expansion will be focused primarily on the largest logistics markets and major metropolitan areas. However, Cameron said Outpost will be looking at a variety of spaces, considering the truck parking crisis is not restricted to those areas. LL