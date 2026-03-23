Organized task force busts SoCal theft ring

Police in Southern California have arrested nine suspects and recovered millions of dollars in stolen goods following a months-long investigation into organized cargo theft.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, between December 2025 and February 2026, detectives with the department’s Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team carried out 13 search warrants across Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The coordinated operation targeted a criminal network responsible for stealing and redistributing commercial freight. By the end of the operation, detectives had seized approximately $7 million worth of stolen cargo, along with $1 million in U.S. currency.

From December 2025 through February 2026, LASD Major Crimes Bureau Cargo

Criminal Apprehension Team (CCATS) detectives served 13 location search warrants in Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties as part of an ongoing investigation into organized crimes and cargo… pic.twitter.com/dDiNPSIB78 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 20, 2026

According to investigators, the thefts impacted at least 36 companies, including major retailers and manufacturers such as Amazon, Sony, LG, T.J. Maxx, Costco and Disney.

The recovered cargo spanned a wide range of items, from electronics and appliances to clothing and tools.

Among the items seized were televisions, microwaves, printers, power tools, sound systems and security cameras. Police also recovered stolen golf carts, ATVs, plush toys, cosmetics, energy drinks and premium liquor.

The nine suspects were arrested and booked on charges including grand theft cargo, money laundering and receiving stolen property.

The investigation was led by the department’s Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, which was established in September 2023 to address the growing problem of organized retail theft. Officials said the task force brings together multiple specialized units and works with local, state and federal partners to identify and disrupt criminal networks targeting supply chains and retail businesses.

The recent bust is the latest in the state’s efforts to combat organized cargo theft. Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department made five arrests in connection with a large-scale criminal operation. Over $5 million in stolen cargo was recovered during that operation. LL