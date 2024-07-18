Oregon wildfire emergency in effect

Multiple wildfires in Oregon have burned more than 30,000 acres and counting.

An emergency waiver remains in effect, suspending hours-of-service regulations for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance.

The East Oregonian reported that lightning storms, gusty winds and dry conditions in Umatilla County were factors in the significant spread of the wildfires.

Oregon officials invoked the state’s emergency conflagration act, while task forces have been mobilized in Benton, Marion and Polk counties.

“The conditions our firefighters are up against are extraordinarily challenging, and we are working to provide the needed resources to protect our communities from many wildfires burning across the state,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a Wednesday, July 17 news release. “I can’t stress enough the importance of preventing any new fires and being prepared in case you need to evacuate.”

(1/2) The Oregon fire service and our wildland partners at @ORDeptForestry and others were busy last night responding to fires as lightning moved through. Excessive heat & dry conditions will continue to challenge firefighters. (📷 Oakridge Fire , Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire) pic.twitter.com/iyfqrsnNSd — Oregon State Fire Marshal (@OSFM) July 17, 2024

Oregon wildfire emergency conditions

Motor carriers and drivers must comply with all size and weight regulations.

Vehicles responding to emergencies are required to enter open-scale facilities when the posted signage before a scale reads, “All Trucks Over 20,000 GVWR Next Right.” Vehicles must also enter scale facilities without that signage posted if they have a gross weight of 10,000 pounds or greater, unless they are operating with red warning lights and/or siren.

The exemption from hours of service shall not exceed the duration of direct assistance in providing emergency relief.

Those subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible for this exemption until the order expires or they have met the conditions for its rescission.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management has the latest evacuation information and other related resources on its website. LL

