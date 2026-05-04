Oregon trucking platform updated

A more modern online platform is now available for carriers and trucking companies doing business in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation Commerce and Compliance Division has launched an updated Oregon Trucking Online website.

According to the state’s DOT, more than 45,000 active accounts utilize the secure platform to pay taxes, renew plates and obtain permits 24/7.

Oregon Trucking Online now mirrors the Commerce and Compliance Division’s external website, allowing customers to transition between the two. A common architecture will also make it easier to update and reduce calls for assistance, the Oregon DOT said.

This update has been in the works since April 2024.

“This new, modern look and feel brings an improved user experience for all CCD customers,” said project manager Gian Olsen. “The enhancements also ensure ADA compliance for accessibility and usability of online content, so all customers can access the services they need.”

Specific changes to the website include:

Modern design that is easier to navigate

Responsive layout with elements that look the same on desktop and mobile devices

High-contrast colors and a clear reading order make content easier to read

Browser-based transition tools that are more accurate

“We’ve also made a step-by-step comprehensive user manual covering all transactions available on the site,” Olsen said. “Our hope is that by making self-service and learning more approachable, those who are unfamiliar will learn how easy and secure the new site is to use and become online customers.”

The Oregon DOT Commerce and Compliance Division regulates intrastate and interstate truck and rail freight across the state. The division is responsible for safety, legal compliance and the collection of funds to maintain Oregon’s transportation system.

For more information about the new Oregon Trucking Online platform or the redesign project, visit the commerce and compliance division’s website. LL

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