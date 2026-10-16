Oregon makes changes to simplify weight/mile tax collection

We’re not aware of anyone who says paying taxes is their favorite thing. At least for truckers in Oregon, paying one tax will soon be a bit simpler.

Beginning in July 2027, the state’s weight/mile tax structure will be reduced from 85 different tax rates to just 10 categories. Those changes also come with a change to how that weight is determined. Going forward, a vehicle’s tax weight will be the same as the registered weight.

“Today, carriers often declare, track and report multiple weights for the same vehicle depending on how it is configured and operated,” the Oregon Department of Transportation said. “With simplification, that process gets much easier.”

In addition to the rate changes, the state will also be eliminating the $5 suspension fee assessed to carriers. The department said the changes will “make compliance, record-keeping and administration much easier for both carriers and ODOT.”

According to the Oregon DOT, some of the benefits of the tax changes and simplification include:

Easier to understand tax reporting requirements

Simplified record-keeping and reporting, meaning less paperwork for carriers

Increased compliance

Streamlined processes and procedures

More efficient audits and administration

Removes outdated or unclear language from the law

As far as what carriers will need to do ahead of the upcoming changes, beginning in spring 2027, a mandatory one-time amendment period will open for carriers to adjust their enrolled vehicle weights. The department said it expects to announce additional details about the amendment period soon.

Tax rates and fees will also see changes in 2027, with amendments to flat fees, weight/mile tax and road use assessment fees.

The Oregon DOT said the change aligns rates “to ensure a fair and equitable fee structure for all users of the system.” Additional information about the state’s upcoming tax changes can be found here.

Other tax policy changes are expected to take place in July 2029, with the state becoming a full participant in the International Fuel Tax Agreement program. At that point, the state will begin collecting taxes from all carriers, rather than only collecting from Oregon-based carriers. LL