Oregon Legislature approves large transportation bill

July 8, 2021

Keith Goble

|

In the final days before the Oregon statehouse wrapped up work for the year, legislators approved an omnibus transportation package that includes benefits for major road projects covered in a 2017 transportation funding bill.

Four years ago, Gov. Kate Brown signed into law a 10-year, $5.3 billion transportation bill to benefit major highway expansion and improvements to mass transit via taxes and fees, including tolls.

A 4-cent increase in the state’s 30-cent fuel tax rate took effect Jan. 1, 2018. Additionally, 2-cent increases were included to follow every two years through 2024. At that time, the gas tax rate will reach 40 cents.

For professional drivers, proportionate increases were applied to the weight-mile tax, trip permits, and variance permits.

Centramatic

Fuel-efficient vehicles also have higher fees to help compensate for generating less fuel-tax revenue.

Major projects

The Oregon Senate voted in the final week of the regular session to sign off on House revisions to a bill, HB3055, to give the state flexibility in funding major projects outlined in the 4-year-old law. The legislation awaits the governor’s signature.

Major transportation initiatives that would benefit from additional funding include plans to replace and seismically retrofit the Boone Bridge on Interstate 5 in Wilsonville, the expansion of I-5 near the Rose Quarter, and improvements along a 7-mile stretch of I-205 between Stafford Road and state Route 213.

The projects would receive $30 million annually.

Tolls

The 4-year-old law, “Keep Oregon Moving,” also would authorize the Oregon Department of Transportation to charge tolls on I-205 in the Portland area.

HB3055 would allow the state to continue working on a toll program. Toll collection would be limited. Specifically, the state DOT could only collect tolls to cover costs to add lanes along I-205.

Oregon’s state treasurer also would be authorized to issue tollway project revenue bonds to finance tollway projects.

The state’s short-term borrowing authority would be increased from $100 million to $600 million. The maximum maturity of short-term obligations would be extended from three to five years.

Truck rules

A separate provision in the bill covers use of traction tires or chains.

Failure to adhere to the rule could result in a fine of $880 – up from about $160.

Another provision would amend provisions related to motor carrier mandatory training for drivers domiciled in Oregon and who receive a certificate or permit from the state DOT.

A minimum of eight hours of classroom instruction would be required. ODOT would appoint agents to carry out instruction either in person or online. The maximum allowable fee for training would increase from $60 to $200.

Additionally, ODOT would be allowed to charge interest on any overdue taxes or fees from the collection of the weight-mile tax.

Local speed limits

The bill also would authorize ODOT to delegate to cities, Multnomah and Clackamas counties the authority to set speed limits on roads under their jurisdiction. Speeds must be set under criteria adopted by the highway agency. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Oregon.

 

Lucas Oil

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

entry level driver training rule

Oregon

Better driver training, safer roads: registry launched

A new registry lays the groundwork for better driver training and safer roads. Plus, a move to cut out the middle (repair) man.

By Scott Thompson | July 08

Oregon governor invokes emergency response for wildfire relief

News

Oregon governor invokes emergency response for wildfire relief

The Bootleg Fire has prompted Oregon’s governor to issue an emergency order suspending some motor carrier regulations to help fight the fire.

By Land Line Staff | July 08

Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007 in Minneapolis. Photo by Eric from Minneapolis - Wikimedia

News

TRIP report: the interstate system needs work

America’s interstate highways are in poor shape and getting worse, according to a new report from TRIP, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.

By John Bendel | July 08

The Transition Trucking winner gets a Kenworth T680.

News

Transition Trucking nominations end July 31

Transition Trucking nominations for the top military rookie truck driver are due July 31. Nominations include testimonials, essay questions.

By Land Line Staff | July 08