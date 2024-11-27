Oregon lawmaker urges state to delay Advanced Clean Trucks

Similar to efforts taking place in New York and Washington state, at least one lawmaker in Oregon is trying to get the state to delay the start of Advanced Clean Trucks.

Earlier this month, state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, issued a letter to the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission urging it to delay the implementation of Advanced Clean Trucks. Oregon is set to begin the new rules in January.

Advanced Clean Trucks requires manufacturers to sell increasing percentages of zero-direct-emission trucks through model year 2035. Next year, those trucks must account for 7% of model year 2025 truck sales, ramping up to 40% by model year 2032.

Manufacturers can purchase credits from other manufacturers that exceed sales requirements. They also can sell more zero-emission trucks in one category while selling less in another. However, that flexibility does not apply to Class 7-8 tractors.

Supporting the need to delay Advanced Clean Trucks until at least 2027, Rep. Boshart Davis pointed out that neither current technology nor infrastructure can support the zero-emission truck sales requirements. She claimed that fleet owners will hold onto existing diesel trucks longer than usual in order to avoid their costlier and less efficient electric counterparts.

“It is illogical to expect a fleet owner to purchase a different, more expensive truck that has less range, lacks the ability to complete the needed function or has an unreliable ability to access rapid charging stations or (zero-emission-vehicle) fuel,” Boshart Davis stated in the letter. “This will not help Oregon meet its emissions reduction targets.”

Advanced Clean Trucks originated in California, which began implementing the rules this year. Similar to arguments made by the Washington Trucking Association in August, Boshart Davis stated that Oregon is not California, the latter of which is more equipped to handle zero-emission truck sales requirements.

The Golden State, the fifth-largest economy in the world, has invested more heavily in infrastructure and financial incentives for fleets and truck drivers.

“Despite these investments, the heavy-duty truck market in California dropped 70% this year as fleets wrestle with purchasing more expensive equipment that doesn’t meet their commercial needs,” the letter states. “If California’s efforts to fund grants and encourage investment (have) led to a 70% decrease, we can only imagine the impact in a state like Oregon that lacks the resources to do the same.”

Boshart Davis is asking the Environmental Quality Commission to delay the implementation of Advanced Clean Trucks until 2027. Similar efforts are taking place in other states that have also adopted the new rules for next year, including New York and Washington state.

In New York, truck dealer Burr Truck claims it has already canceled 200 diesel truck orders since it cannot meet the manufacturer’s requirements. Although Advanced Clean Trucks rules apply to manufacturers only, Volvo is requiring dealers to sell one electric truck before they can purchase 13 diesel trucks, according to Burr Truck.

The Oregon Trucking Association is hearing similar stories, with dealers in the Beaver State telling trucking companies there are no diesel trucks available. According to the association, only about nine zero-emission trucks have been sold in Oregon to date, which spells trouble next year when Advanced Clean Trucks goes into effect.

“The Oregon trucking industry is deeply concerned about the upcoming implementation of the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) rule taking effect January 1, 2025,” the Oregon Trucking Association said in a statement. “While we are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to cleaner transportation options, the reality is that these regulations pose significant challenges for Oregon-based trucking businesses. Zero-emission technology is not technically or financially viable for our carriers today with only one commercially available charging station in our state. The limited range, the additional cost, and the reduced capacity due to the weight of the batteries makes this regulation a competitive disadvantage for carriers based in Oregon.”

Including California, 11 states have adopted Advanced Clean Trucks. Five states will start the rule next year: Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington. Vermont will begin the regulation in 2026, with the remaining states implementing it in 2027.

In New Jersey, lawmakers have introduced bills in the Senate and the Assembly that will delay Advanced Clean Trucks rules until 2027. The Senate bill was introduced by Democrats and is being backed by Republicans. Both bills have been sitting in committee since late October.

Meanwhile, dozens of Massachusetts lawmakers have requested a two-year pause on Advanced Clean Trucks. Like New York, Massachusetts has exempted certain vehicles for local and state government agencies.

Both Massachusetts and Oregon have decided to delay implementation of the Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Omnibus Regulation until 2026. That rule requires engines to emit 75% fewer nitrogen oxide emissions and 50% fewer fine particulate matter emissions. Manufacturers have been unable to adequately develop compliant engines, forcing states to move up the start date. LL