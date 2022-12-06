Oregon exploring tolls on I-5, I-205 in Portland

The Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking comments on a project that will toll portions of Interstates 5 and 205 in Portland.

According to ODOT, the state is planning to toll all lanes of I-5 and I-205 in the Portland metropolitan area. Specifically, tolls are being studied on I-5 between the Columbia River and the Boone Bridge in Wilsonville and on I-205 from the Columbia River to where I-205 intersects with I-5 in Tualatin.

Using a variable rate system, toll rates will vary based on time of day and location. Drivers would be charged higher toll rates at congested locations during morning and afternoon rush hours and lower tolls at less congested locations during other times of day. Drivers would only pay for the portions of I-5 and I-205 they use.

If the project proceeds as planned, no booths will be included. Rather, tolls will be collected using an all-electronic collection system. ODOT will provide a discount or credit for people with low incomes. Some discounts or credits for select vehicle types or users also may be available. The Oregon Transportation Commission will set rates.

According to ODOT, variable rate tolls are a type of congestion pricing, which improves mobility and provides more predictable travel times by charging a higher price during peak traffic periods and congested locations.

In addition to these benefits, this type of tolling will:

Increase safety as traffic jams shrink.

Improve the flow of goods to and from market.

Raise sustainable revenue to preserve and improve the transportation system.

Reduce carbon emissions to support reaching the state’s climate goals.

ODOT is inviting the public to submit comments on the project. To submit comments, click here. Comments are due by Jan. 6. More information about the toll project can be found here. LL