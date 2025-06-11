Oregon enforcement blitz places 25% of drivers out of service

A pair of recent commercial vehicle enforcement blitzes in Oregon resulted in 122 truckers being placed out of service.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the two safety enforcement events took place in late April and early May along Interstate 84 at the Cascade Locks, Umatilla and Farewell Bend Ports of Entry and the La Grande and Emigrant Hill weigh stations.

The department said during the events, more than 490 truckers who bypassed an open weigh station were stopped by Oregon State Police and escorted back. After returning to the station, the drivers were “inspected for compliance with licensing and hours-of-service regulations.”

From those nearly 500 drivers stopped, 25% were placed out of service, with inspectors uncovering “false logs and multiple electronic logging devices that had been tampered with and were producing fictional logs,” the agency said.

“We take weigh station bypass very seriously and are taking enforcement action against it,” ODOT Commerce and Compliance Interim Division Administrator Carla Phelps said in a statement. “The goal of this operation was to remove fatigued and unqualified drivers from Oregon roads to prevent fatal commercial truck collisions with the traveling public.”

In addition to citing driver violations, officers also inspected vehicles and required drivers to correct any violations before being allowed back on the road.

While these two efforts were conducted at the state level, a national commercial vehicle enforcement blitz is on the horizon.

Announced earlier this month, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual Brake Safety Week will take place Aug. 24-30.

During the weeklong event, CVSA-certified inspectors in the United States, Canada and Mexico conduct commercial motor vehicle inspections and educate drivers and motor carriers about the importance of brake safety.

Each year, thousands of inspections are conducted during Brake Safety Week, with inspectors examining brake systems and components. For this year’s event, inspectors will place an emphasis on drums and rotors. LL