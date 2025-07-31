Oregon emergency declaration extended

An Oregon emergency declaration issued because of active and ongoing wildfires is now in effect through Aug. 30.

The order was initially enacted on July 16 and was set to expire on Wednesday, July 30.

A broad area of Oregon remains threatened by wildfires, according to the emergency extension signed on Tuesday, July 29.

Motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to emergency efforts related to the wildfires in Oregon are granted relief from maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles and maximum driving time for passenger-carrying vehicles for the duration of this order.

Transportation relating to the restoration of essential supplies and services is covered by the declaration, which applies to intrastate as well as interstate loads. The origin of a trip is not a disqualifier as long as the carrier or driver is providing direct assistance to the state.

Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure after the initial threat to life and property.

Routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief, are not eligible for the relief granted by this declaration.

KATU-TV in Portland reported that additional wildfires were sparked by more than 6,000 lightning strikes produced by thunderstorms earlier this week.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning and a fire weather watch on Tuesday, July 29 for areas surrounding the Willamette National Forest.

ODF’s Weekly Situation Report is to help create a snapshot of large fire information, weather and prevention information. To read the full report, visit https://t.co/NkhvJxDeQx pic.twitter.com/m4Vp8ucxrj — Oregon Forestry (@ORDeptForestry) July 28, 2025

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek recently signed into law bipartisan legislation to fund wildfire suppression, mitigation and prevention in the state.

The bill creates a dedicated state forestry department large wildfire fund, ensuring resources are available as wildfires are ongoing.

“Oregonians are paying the price of delayed action in smoke-choked summers, forest loss and displacement,” Kotek said. “Fire suppression is not enough. To protect our forests, homes and public health for the long term, we must build more resilient, fire-adapted communities across our state.” LL

