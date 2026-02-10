Oregon drivers advised

Oregon transportation officials said text messages demanding payment of an unpaid balance are fraudulent.

The messages claiming to be from the Oregon Department of Transportation or Department of Motor Vehicles are sent from an unknown phone number and typically begin with urgent language such as “Evasion Notice for Oregon Traffic Court” or “Final Notice – Toll Violation (Oregon),” ODOT said.

These texts may also cite a phony administrative code and include a fraudulent link that seems valid because it includes “ODOT,” “DMV,” or “oregon.gov.”

“If you receive an unsolicited text message claiming to be from ODOT or DMV saying you owe money for an unpaid traffic fine or toll balance, it’s a scam. Do not click any links or provide payment or personal identifying information,” said Oregon DMV Public Information Officer Chris Crabb. “These are fake messages designed to steal your personal and financial information. We recommend you delete the message and block the sender.”

If you get a text message saying you have unpaid tolls or traffic fines, it may be a scam.@OregonDOT is warning about a phishing scam going around, where unsolicited text messages pretend to be the Oregon DMV or Oregon Dept. of Transportation. #orpol #scamalert #dmv pic.twitter.com/5qSK9Y4vOe — Attorney General Dan Rayfield (@AGDanRayfield) February 6, 2026

ODOT provided guidance on protection against scam attempts:

Do not click on links or respond to unsolicited messages claiming to be from ODOT or DMV.

Be cautious of any text message that demands immediate action or asks for personal information or payment.

Do not provide personal, financial or vehicle information through unknown websites.

Ignore and delete the text message and block the number to prevent further potential harm.

Report scams and suspicious communications to the S. Federal Trade Commission​. Include the sender’s phone number and any links included in the text.

Anyone who clicked on a fraudulent link or provided personal information should secure personal information and financial accounts, dispute unfamiliar charges and file a customer complaint with the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection.

More information about fraud prevention is available on the Oregon DMV website.

Other scams

There are no toll roads in New Mexico, but that didn’t stop scammers from sending fraudulent messages demanding payment.

The messages seeking personal and financial information claimed enforcement action began on Feb. 4.

NMDOT reiterated that it would never request toll payments from residents or visitors.

A larger phishing scheme targeting motor carriers was also recently confirmed by FMCSA.

If you have any doubts, avoid clicking links and verify all communications directly through official FMCSA channels, including contacting the FMCSA Call Center at https://ask.fmcsa.dot.gov/app/ticket or 800-832-5660. LL

More Land Line news by state.