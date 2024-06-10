Oregon DOT requests CDL exemption regarding proof of citizenship

June 10, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

The Oregon Department of Transportation has applied for a limited exemption from federal CDL rules regarding acceptable proof of citizenship or lawful permanent residency.

In a notice scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Tuesday, June 11, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced that the Oregon DOT requested an exemption for citizens of Freely Associated States who now reside in the state and wish to obtain a CDL.

The Freely Associated States are the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. If the exemption is granted, Oregon would be allowed to issue standard commercial learner’s permits and CDLs to these individuals rather than issuing non-domiciled permits and CDLs.

“The United States’ relationships with the FAS are governed by agreements known as Compacts of Free Association,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “Under these agreements, citizens of the FAS may enter the United States as nonimmigrants, and without obtaining a visa, they may remain in and work in the country indefinitely.”

Under current rules, a State Driver Licensing Agency may issue a CDL or learner’s permit only to an applicant who presents proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful permanent residency. If the applicant is unable to present this proof, the state may issue a non-domiciled version.

Citing the REAL ID Act Modification for Freely Associated States Act, Oregon requests that FMCSA authorize it to issue CDLs and commercial learner’s permits to applicable individuals.

Ordinarily, a person who is not a U.S. citizen must present a valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card. For a person who is a citizen of Freely Associated States, Oregon would accept a valid, unexpired passport and an I-94 form to prove that the individual entered the United States lawfully.

How to comment

FMCSA will accept comments on the Oregon Department of Transportation’s exemption request for 30 days. To make a comment, go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0266. LL

Additional state news can be found here.

Related News

Oregon

Podcast: 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Can’t make it to the 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Texas this weekend? Don’t worry. We’ll take you there in this preview of the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks.

By Scott Thompson | May 30

FMCSA

Federal

FMCSA provides details on safety fitness listening sessions

FMCSA has announced additional details regarding a pair of virtual listening sessions about safety fitness determinations.

By Mark Schremmer | June 10

hours-of-service

Federal

Driver receives payout after being terminated for refusing to violate HOS regs

After refusing to violate hours-of-service regs, a driver was fired. Now the company is facing the consequences.

By Land Line Staff | June 07

commercial learner’s permit

Federal

Truckers weigh in on high school’s commercial learner’s permit request

FMCSA must decide whether to grant a high school’s exemption request to allow students to acquire a commercial learner’s permit.

By Mark Schremmer | June 07

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.