Oregon DOT accepting oversize permits online

The Oregon Department of Transportation is now offering an online over-dimension permitting system.

Oregon Routing Information Online (ORION) is a web-based, self-service permitting system provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation’s commerce and compliance division. Motor carriers are able to request over-dimension permits 24/7 with this system developed by ProMiles.

“ORION’s implementation is a priority in ODOT’s Strategic Action Plan, which calls for an efficient, innovative and technologically advanced transportation system,” said ODOT Commerce and Compliance Interim Division Administrator Carla Phelps. “The new permitting system has been years in the making and is an exciting development for the trucking industry in Oregon. We’re pleased to join 44 other states that have implemented similar modernized systems.”

Motor carriers with oversized loads in Oregon have a new way to get the permits they need to ensure their loads are legal and safe – 24/7 and 365 days a year. Learn how the launch of Oregon Routing Information Online (ORION) is streamlining the process: https://t.co/1vC9FCoAQY pic.twitter.com/VbNXabFB1P — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) May 19, 2025

State transportation officials said the system is user friendly and will:

Automate routing for trip planning and single-trip permits

Improve safety by reducing the risk of errors

Auto-issue permits for qualified loads

Decrease wait times for getting over-dimension permits

Provide timely notification of route closures or restrictions

Training materials and other resources are available on the Oregon DOT website.

The Oregon Trucking Association has also been contracted to issue over-dimension annual permits, while Oregon Trucking Online will remain available for weight-mile tax reporting and registration and other functions necessary to complete legacy over-dimension permits previously issued.

The Oregon DOT said the move to an online permit system was to enhance convenience and efficiency.

According to ProMiles, its permit management program is used to issue 50% of permits nationwide with an average self-issue rate of 70% across jurisdictions. ProMiles has reported that since 2011, 25 million U.S. permits have been issued through its online permit system. LL

