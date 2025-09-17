Oregon announces changes to CDL testing

The Oregon Department of Transportation is making some changes when it comes to the process of earning a commercial driver’s license.

Effective Oct. 1, the department will begin utilizing a new Commercial Driver Manual. It will also update both CDL knowledge test questions and CDL skills test material.

The adoption of the new knowledge tests follows standards established by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, an Arlington, Va.-based nonprofit group “developing model programs in motor vehicle administration, law enforcement and highway safety.” Officials said the group’s testing standards better assess a driver’s ability to use “up-to-date technology.”

According to the department, the updates will “impact the scoresheet, vehicle inspection checklist, pamphlet and CDL examiner manual.”

There will be changes to the CDL skills test as well. The state DOT said the changes will impact two important components of the exam – vehicle inspection and Basic Control Skills maneuvers.

While the new manual and testing standards will go into effect at the beginning of October, the department said that third-party examiners will be allowed to utilize both the current and updated tests until June 1, 2026.

An online version of the revised Oregon Commercial Driver Manual can be found here. LL