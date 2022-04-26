Oral drug testing comment period ends April 29

Nearly 350 organizations and individuals have already submitted comments regarding the U.S. Department of Transportation’s proposal to include saliva in its drug testing programs. Truck drivers who would like to weigh in have through Friday, April 29, to do so.

On Feb. 28, the Department of Transportation published a notice of proposed rulemaking to amend the industry’s drug testing procedures that gave the public 30 days to comment. After several organizations asked for more time, the DOT published a notice on March 22 that it was extending the deadline for another month. Urine testing is the current standard.

The proposal follows the Department of Health and Human Services’ 2019 rule that allowed federal executive branch agencies to use oral fluid specimens as part of their drug testing. Although the rule went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, each agency is required to go through its own rulemaking process. The notice of proposed rulemaking marked the beginning of that process for the Department of Transportation.

Reasoning for proposal

The original guidelines for federal workplace drug testing programs were established in 1988. Since then, the requirement has been to collect a urine specimen. Supporters of oral fluid drug testing say it can be used at the same level of accuracy as urine testing. According to a chart included in the notice, the window of detection or oral fluid testing is typically shorter but similar to the window for urine testing.

Another advantage of oral testing, according to the notice, is that it allows for direct observation of collection. Because of privacy concerns, most urine collections are unobserved.

“Unlike directly observed urine collections, an oral fluid collection is much less intrusive on the tested employee’s privacy,” the notice stated. “By providing the option of collecting an oral fluid specimen, DOT is broadening options for the testing of safety-sensitive employees in the transportation industries.”

Comments

Many of the comments submitted thus far have been supportive of incorporating saliva testing into the programs, citing individuals who suffer from such conditions as shy bladder syndrome.

Others mentioned concerns about the increased legalization of marijuana in states and how it could become more likely for transportation workers to test positive. Regardless of whether marijuana is legal in a state, truck drivers are still prohibited from taking the substance.

“Given the legal gray-zone of legal cannabis and the potential for unintended exposure, it makes sense to use tests with a narrower scope of detection to find drug abusers,” Justin Monah wrote. “Not users, of people whom may have had unintentional contact with a substance.”

According to the notice, oral fluid testing’s window of detection for marijuana is up to 24 hours as opposed to three to 67 days for urine testing.

“Oral fluid testing for marijuana is an improvement for the many truck drivers frustrated with the current laws/rules,” Nico Garcia wrote in the comments. “Many of us need marijuana for its medical benefits but cannot consume for those reasons. In a perfect world, it would be allowed for all truck drivers. Most are suffering from either pain or insomnia. Unfortunately the people in charge for some reason have this stupid belief that if it’s legal on a federal level, truck drivers would smoke and drive. Alcohol is legal and truck drivers aren’t drinking and driving. Truck drivers aren’t trying to lose their jobs. They just want relief. Only urine test should be done for everything besides cannabis.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is expected to submit comments on the proposal later this week.

How to comment

The public can comment by going here, or by going to the Regulations.gov website and entering docket No. DOT-OST-2021-0093. LL