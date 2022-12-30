Options for improving I-64 in St. Louis being considered

A trio of options for improving I-64 in the St. Louis area will be unveiled in January.

The potential corridor improvement options in the I-64 corridor are between Kingshighway and Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis.

Missouri Department of Transportation has planned an open house-style public meeting from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. It is planned for the COLLAB Workspace in Cortex, 4220 Duncan Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Engineers and planners will be available to discuss the options. MoDOT will show a video about the corridor and will be available to answer questions about the study. There will be no formal presentation and participants can attend anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. For those who cannot attend the in-person open house, information is expected to be available online at Future64.com the day of the meeting.

This public meeting is part of an ongoing planning and environmental linkages study. The study for the I-64 central corridor is called: Future64: Community. Transportation. Together.



Future64 is looking at the potential impact that future projects will have on the environment, community, and connectivity in the area. This study is intended to help MoDOT ensure that any transportation improvements within the corridor will benefit the people using it.

MoDOT is conducting Future64 in conjunction with the city of St. Louis, East-West Gateway Council of Governments, Bi-State Development, and several community partners. The study is scheduled to conclude in January 2023. Although improvements identified by Future64 will mostly affect MoDOT’s infrastructure, it also is expected to include suggested improvements to other transportation systems maintained by other partners.



The west‐east border for the study area is Kingshighway Boulevard to Jefferson Avenue. Forest Park Avenue/Market Street is the northern boundary, and Manchester/Chouteau Avenues is the southern one. The corridor consists of a variety of homes, diverse residents, and a wide range of businesses. It has grown as an employment center and a destination for medical care, dining, and shopping.

An introductory video was published on YouTube by MoDOT-St. Louis in May 2022.

In the video, it mentions the role of the alliance known as Cortex in developing the area. Cortex Innovation Community is an alliance representing Washington University in St. Louis; BJC HealthCare; the University of Missouri, St. Louis; St. Louis University; and the Missouri Botanical Garden.

In addition, it mentions that the section of I-64 between Kingshighway and Jefferson has aging bridges that need to be replaced and that interchanges need to be enhanced for drivers and pedestrians. LL

