Operation unpaid tolls: Ohio Turnpike says it’s on a “mission” to collect from trucking companies

The Ohio Turnpike Commission is publicly naming 315 “rogue trucking companies” that owe more than $5 million in unpaid tolls.

According to the commission, the group is on a “mission” to collect roughly $5.2 million in unpaid fees from trucking companies in 26 states. As part of that mission, the commission has identified 315 trucking companies that owe $5,000 or more in unpaid tolls.

“The Ohio Turnpike is one of the nation’s major freight corridors and the vast majority of commercial trucking companies do the right thing and pay their tolls,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Ohio Turnpike Commission. “But there is a growing number of companies that are breaking the law by avoiding paying their tolls.”

The commission said the companies racked up their debts dating back to April 2024 and have since ignored multiple attempts to collect the fees.

“Our goal is to provide the safest and best conditions at the lowest toll rate possible on the Ohio Turnpike,” Ahmed said. “These companies are making it more difficult to do so. They have had every opportunity to pay their tolls but have ignored three mailed invoices and have been sent to collections.”

The group said they use a variety of methods to collect unpaid tolls, including:

Capturing license plate images

Mailing invoices

Sending unpaid tolls to collections

Preventing license plate renewals through vehicle registration holds

Taking legal action when necessary

The commission said that tolls, which remain unpaid for 90 days from the date of the first invoice, are sent to collections.

“Companies are either simply choosing not to pay, or using deliberate toll evasion tactics, or both,” Ahmed said.

Of the over 300 trucking companies on the public list, six owe the Commission more than $100,000 in unpaid tolls. The largest balance, owed by Philadelphia-based NYC Trucking Inc., is for $155,826.50. LL