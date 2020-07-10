Operation Safe Driver Week starts Sunday

Operation Safe Driver Week is scheduled to start on Sunday.

Operation Safe Driver Week is scheduled for Sunday through Saturday, July 12-18. The focus of this year’s stepped-up enforcement campaign will be on speeding.

During Operation Safe Driver Week, law enforcement personnel throughout North America will be looking for drivers who are engaging in unsafe driving behaviors on our roadways. Identified drivers will be pulled over by law enforcement and may be issued a warning or citation.

In addition to a focus on speeding, examples of other dangerous driver behaviors that law enforcement will track during Operation Safe Driver Week include distracted driving, failure to use a seatbelt, following too closely, improper lane change, reckless or aggressive driving, failure to obey traffic control devices, and evidence of drunk or drugged driving.

More pedals to the metal

CVSA and other agencies have reported an increase in speeding despite a decrease in traffic because of the coronavirus crisis.

As the number of vehicles on roadways decreased in March and April, average speeds measured during the first week of April increased significantly in the five largest U.S. metropolitan areas, CVSA reported in May.



The average speed on interstate highways, state highways and expressways in those areas increased by as much as 75% compared to January and February, CVSA reported.

The Governors Highway Safety Association this spring reported state highway safety officials across the nation are noticing a significant increase in speeding. Some states are reporting a surge in speeds at 100 mph or more, the organization said.

2019 Operation Safe Driver results

Last year during the CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week in July, officers issued 46,752 citations and 87,624 warnings to drivers for traffic enforcement violations.

Top 10 reasons for citations or warnings: