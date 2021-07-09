Operation Safe Driver Week starts Sunday

July 9, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Keep an eye on the speedometer because Operation Safe Driver week starts Sunday, July 11, and law enforcement officers are expected to put a special emphasis on speeding.

The law enforcement effort is scheduled to last through Saturday, July 17. The program focuses on driver behavior.

Operation Safe Driver Week is annually sponsored by Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. CVSA is a nonprofit association comprised of local, state, provincial, territorial and federal commercial motor vehicle safety officials and industry representatives

The decision to focus on speeders comes after an increased number of traffic fatalities despite less travel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Rig Lending

The estimated rate of death on roads last year increased 24% over the previous 12-month period, while miles driven dropped 13%, according to preliminary estimates from the National Safety Council. This was the highest increase in rate of death calculated by the council in 96 years.

In addition to speeding, law enforcement personnel will be tracking other dangerous driver behaviors such as reckless or aggressive driving, distracted driving, following too closely, improper lane change, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to use a seat belt, and evidence of drunk or drugged driving.

Violators will be pulled over and issued a warning or citation.

“Data shows that traffic stops and interactions with law enforcement help reduce problematic driving behaviors,” CVSA President John Samis, a sergeant with the Delaware State Police, said in a news release. “By making contact with drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week, law enforcement personnel aim to make our roadways safer by targeting high-risk driving behaviors.”

In 2020, Operation Safe Driver Week resulted in nearly 11,000 warnings or citations being issued.

Last year, 3,681 enforcement officers from 55 Canadian and U.S. jurisdictions interacted with 29,921 commercial motor vehicle drivers and 36,500 passenger vehicle drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week, CVSA reports.

This campaign is sponsored by CVSA in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and with support from the motor carrier industry and transportation safety organizations. This initiative aims to improve the behavior of all drivers, in or around commercial motor vehicles, through educational and traffic enforcement strategies.

To learn more about Operation Safe Driver Week, contact your local law enforcement agency. LL

PrePass

Related News

Right to repair -- toolbox photo by Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

News

‘Right to Repair’ part of executive order to spur competition

A new White House executive order aims to promote competition throughout the U.S. economy, including a Right to Repair provision.

By Land Line Staff | July 09

Infrastructure vs highway bills. Photo by Jared Murray - Unsplash

News

Infrastructure package vs. highway bill: What’s the difference?

The terms “infrastructure package” and “highway bill” have been thrown around a lot over the past few months.

By Mark Schremmer | July 09

Driver retention problem draws focus at trucking roundtable

News

Driver retention problem draws focus at trucking roundtable

The issue of driver retention took center stage in front of leaders from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Labor.

By Mark Schremmer | July 09

Hot temperatures, photo Charte Photography - stock.adobe.comby

News

North Dakota Highway patrol reminds truckers of high temperature restrictions

Hauling overweight in North Dakota? Check the forecast to make sure you don’t violate the state’s high temperature restrictions.

By Tyson Fisher | July 09